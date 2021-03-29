Arsenal unsure over star's future at the club - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly unsure over the permanent transfer of Martin Odegaard at the end of the season. The Norwegian has impressed during his short stint so far, and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta sees him as a big part of his future plans at the club.

The midfielder joined Arsenal on loan in January as a way to find more playing time. Odegaard's Real Madrid career has not gone to plan so far, as he has not been part of Zinedine Zidane's plans at the club.

According to Goal, Arsenal are apprehensive about whether Real Madrid will part ways with Odegaard in the summer. Los Blancos still see the 22-year-old as a big part of their future, but the midfielder will look for assurances over playing time before making a decision on his future.

Another stumbling block for the Gunners would be that Real Madrid's asking price for Odegaard may be too high. The midfielder's performances at Arsenal have reportedly forced Madrid to increase their asking price from £30 million to £50 million.

Odegaard on Arteta: "He is incredible. I have a lot to learn from him. I just need to ‘sharpen my ears’ & pay attention! He is fantastic" #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/T8WrFIv72D — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) March 23, 2021

Odegaard is open to making his deal with the Gunners a permanent one, but it remains to be seen what Mikel Arteta plans to do in the summer.

Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir is reportedly seen as an alternative option if Arsenal do not manage to land Odegaard.

Mikel Arteta has huge plans for Arsenal in the summer

Martin Odegaard has been very impressive during his short stint at Arsenal

The Gunners boss has already set his sights on which players he wants to target in the summer. Arteta spoke earlier this month about his transfer plans:

"I want a sustainable club. We all want a club that can be run with our own resources. It’s great that we have a club with the support of our owners and we have had that in the summer when it was much needed because of everything that has happened with COVID and what has happened with the club in the last few years without the Champions League and the heat that that took."

He continued:

"But our responsibility and everything that we are planning from the future is that the club can go back to being sustainable on it’s own and being all the time as strong as possible in every department. The financial part of it is crucial as well."

