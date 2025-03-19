Arsenal unwilling to accept any offer under €100m for Gunners star linked with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly informed Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr that it will cost €100 million for them to part company with Gabriel Magalhaes amid interest from the Saudi Pro League side. The 27-year-old is a central part of Mikel Arteta’s plans at the Emirates. However, he has also started to attract credible interest in the Middle East, with Al-Nassr expected to table a lucrative offer.

The Saudi club are prepared to triple Gabriel's current wages, offering a contract worth €20 million per season, according to TalkSPORT (via Metro). They currently boast of players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in their ranks among other big names, and have placed the defender in their sights.

Gabriel has been a key figure in the backline for Arsenal, forming a terrific partnership with William Saliba to bolster a formidable defense. The Gunners are loath to break up a defensive spine that has served them so well in recent seasons. To that end, they are unwilling to entertain bids below a club-record valuation - an eye-watering €100 million to let Gabriel leave.

Although the financial draw of a switch to Saudi Arabia might be tempting, Gabriel will have to currently focus on Arsenal’s Champions League ambitions. For now, it appears Al-Nassr will have to substantially up the ante if they are to stand any chance of convincing him to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

When Arsene Wenger revealed how Arsenal almost signed Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsene Wenger once admitted that he was on the verge of signing Cristiano Ronaldo before Manchester United pounced to clinch his signature. The legendary Arsenal manager was speaking in a Q&A session years back when he recalled how a deal for Ronaldo with Sporting Lisbon had been agreed.

The Portuguese forward was about to become a Gunner, but United moved quickly and outbid the London club to secure the transfer. Wenger revealed (via CaughtOffside):

“Oof! I would say there is not one player, there are 50 (I regret not signing)! On the other hand, maybe the closest was Cristiano Ronaldo, when he signed for Man United.

“We had an agreement with Sporting and Man United took Carlos Queiroz as assistant coach, and they just outbid us quickly and took Ronaldo. But we had an agreement basically. He had the shirt of Arsenal, I had lunch with him and his mother at the training ground!"

Cristiano Ronaldo went on to become a Manchester United legend, winning a whole host of trophies prior to earning a move to Real Madrid.

