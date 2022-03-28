Arsenal unwilling to offer new contract for 29-year-old player - Reports

Arsenal have no plans to extend Mohamed Elneny's contract beyond the summer, according to reports. The midfielder's time at the Emirates Stadium appears to be nearing an end.

Mikel Arteta and Co currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with 54 points from 28 matches. They enjoy a three-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and have a game in hand, thus being hopeful of securing Champions League football next term.

With Arsenal in line for their first top-four finish since 2015-16, the club's hierarchy plan to back Arteta further in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Gunners, though, will have to move a few players on before strengthening their ranks.

One player who is in line to leave the north London giants at the end of the season is Elneny. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Arsenal have decided not to retain the central midfielder's services beyond this season.

Elneny has his contract with the Premier League club expiring at the end of the season. The Egypt international is tipped to leave the Gunners on a free transfer in the summer as there are no signs that he will be handed a new deal.

The 29-year-old joined the London outfit from Swiss club FC Basel for around £7.4 million in January 2019. He has made 140 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal, while scoring five goals and providing nine assists in the process.

However, the Egyptian has amassed just 422 minutes of first-team football this season. Having started just one Premier League match this season, it is clear that he does not have a place in Arteta's plans.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has interest from Turkey

The Gunners are reportedly prepared to part ways with Mohamed Elneny at the end of the season. The midfielder, on the other hand, could be on his way to Turkey ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

According to Turkish daily Fanatik, Trabzonspor could be an option for Elneny in the summer. The 29-year-old has reportedly been offered to the Super Lig outfit as he nears the end of his contract with Mikel Arteta's side.

Elneny previously spent time in Turkey with Besiktas, who signed him on a season-long loan in the summer of 2019. Then Besiktas coach Abdullah Avci is currently in charge of Trabzonspor and could provide the midfielder with an escape route from London.

