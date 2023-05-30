Arsenal are reportedly planning to keep Emile Smith Rowe despite rumors linking the midfielder away from the club making their way into the news.

Football.london reported last month that Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, who gave Smith Rowe his senior debut for the Gunners, wanted to bring him to Villa Park. However, The Athletic's transfer news expert David Ornstein, alongside their Arsenal correspondent Art de Roche, have doused those claims.

The duo have reported that the north London giants have no plans of selling the 22-year-old. Ornstein provided the update via his Twitter account on Tuesday, May 30, writing:

"Arsenal have no intention of letting Emile Smith Rowe depart this summer. 22yo contracted until 2026 + important part of #AFC plans. After injury-hit campaign, hope is he shines at #U21EURO & in pre-season before big 23/24 (2023-24 season)."

Smith Rowe enjoyed a breakout 2021-22 campaign for Arsenal after signing a contract extension until 2026 that summer. The Englishman scored 10 times in 33 Premier League matches, improving on a seven-goal output in 37 matches across competitions from the 2020-21 season.

He was expected to take a big leap this term, but a groin injury which required surgery ruled him out for large swathes of the campaign. Despite returning to the fold post the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he accumulated just 114 minutes across seven league appearances, while remaining on the bench 10 times.

Overall, Smith Rowe received 241 minutes of action in 15 matches across competitions this term. He laid out two assists in those games, but couldn't find the back of the net.

"Hardest season of my career so far" - Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe on his 2022-23 campaign

In a video posted by Sky Sports last month, Emile Smith Rowe admitted that the 2022-23 season was the most difficult one of his young career. The Arsenal midfielder said (as quoted by GOAL):

"It's been tough man. Definitely the hardest season of my career so far. It's been frustrating but I'm happy with where the team are at the moment."

However, with the club season now behind him, Smith Rowe's focus will shift to international duty. The England U21s star is expected to play an important role as the team looks to win the title at the UEFA Euro U-21 scheduled to begin on June 21.

England, who last won the tournament in 1984, have been drawn alongside Germany, the Czech Republic and Israel in Group C.

