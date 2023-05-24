Arsenal veteran attracting interest from Italian clubs: Reports

Thomas Partey could reportedly be leaving Arsenal at the end of the season. The midfielder has interest from Serie A and the Gunners are open to cashing in on the Ghana star.

As per a report in the Daily Mirror, two unnamed Italian clubs are ready to make a move for Partey this summer. They are looking to take advantage of the Gunners trying to bring in Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice.

Mikel Arteta wants to rebuild his midfield and add depth and believes Rice can be the one to replace the 29-year-old Partey in the starting XI. Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has urged them to sign the West Ham United star and told BettingExpert:

"I think Partey has been excellent this season and he has played his best football for Arsenal. So, I expect him to respond and go back to his best after a few bad games. But obviously, every top club needs competition and Declan Rice, with all the respect for Thomas Partey, would be an upgrade, for sure."

Apart from Partey, Granit Xhaka is also expected to leave the Emirates this summer. He has hinted that his time with the Gunners has come to an end and a statement is expected next week.

Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal's pursuit of Declan Rice

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal are readying a bid for Declan Rice. The Gunners are keen on signing the West Ham star, who has been labeled with a £120 million price tag.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist said:

"Arsenal are now preparing and thinking of the first bid for Declan Rice. This is not submitted yet, but they are preparing that bid internally. It means they are waiting to understand how much West Ham want in order to submit the first proposal."

He added:

"They will also respect West Ham as they are busy with European football. So right after the Conference League, they will be able to negotiate with West Ham. But the idea is in June to submit an official proposal for Declan Rice. They are now discussing the structure of the bid - it will probably include some add-ons."

As per Fabrizio Romano, Rice has interest from Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea, while Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs. Thomas Tuchel wanted the midfielder at Stamford Bridge and is now looking to bring the Englishman to Germany.

Poll : 0 votes