Arsenal view Manchester United linked star as next transfer target after Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber agreements: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly turned their gaze towards Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong, following sealed agreements with Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Football.London has reported that the Gunners have been closely observing the Bayer Leverkusen full-back for a potential summer move.

Frimpong has been creating a stir across Europe with his formidable performances last season. He scored eight goals and assisted seven in 34 Bundesliga appearances. Securing his signature is predicted to be a challenging feat, though, with European juggernauts showing interest in the Dutch international.

However, Frimpong's conditions for transfer hinge on the promise of ample playing time. With Arsenal boasting a surplus of options for the right-back position, convincing the Dutchman to make the switch from Bayer Leverkusen may prove a grueling task.

For now, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Cedric Soares are currently on the hierarchy for the position at the Emirates Stadium. Soares, however, could leave the club. Incoming signing Jurrien Timber can also operate as a right-back.

At Manchester United, meanwhile, Frimpong would only have to contend with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

While Frimpong is making headlines, he isn't the only full-back on Arsenal's radar. Football.London has revealed that Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda has been a long-standing point of interest for the Gunners, though no formal move has been made.

The north London side have shown their intent to reinforce the squad with a substantial investment this summer. They've already committed more than £200 million in deals with Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz, and Declan Rice. With their sights now set on a potential Frimpong transfer, it's clear that their spending spree is far from over.

Red Bull Salzburg's prodigy Oscar Gloukh on Arsenal and Manchester United's radar

According to The Guardian (via HardTackle), both Arsenal and Manchester United have set their sights on teenage prodigy Oscar Gloukh. The 19-year-old midfielder from Red Bull Salzburg is also on Barcelona's radar, making the race for his signature an intense three-way contest.

Gloukh spent most of his formative years with Maccabi Tel Aviv and made his first-team debut aged just 17. He transferred to Red Bull Salzburg for a reported fee of €7 million in January this year.

Since then, he has racked up 17 appearances, scoring two goals and two assists.

His performances have understandably captured the eyes of Barcelona, Arsenal, and Manchester United, who are all looking to add depth to their midfield.

Poll : 0 votes