Arsenal want to hijack Manchester United's move for £50m rated Serie A star - Reports

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are looking to hijack Manchester United's move for £50 million-rated Serie A star Denzel Dumfries. The Dutch international operates from the right-back position and plays for Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Dumfries came to prominence in the European market with his performance against the United States in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup. The defender bagged a brace and scored a goal during the 3-1 win for Oranje.

Dumfries has made 32 appearances for Inter so far this season, scoring two goals and providing six assists. He has also represented the Dutch national team 42 times in his career.

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their right-back options. While Diogo Dalot has been Erik ten Hag's first choice, Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future remains up in the air. Hence, the Red Devils are exploring the market for an alternate right-back.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White to operate from that position. Tomiyasu, however, has been unconvincing. His blatant error against Manchester City played a big part in the Gunners losing the home Premier League clash earlier in the season.

It looks like the two Premier League giants will lock horns in a transfer battle in the summer over Dumfries' signature.

Rio Ferdinand urged two Manchester United stars to follow what Arsenal's Leandro Trossard has done

Manchester City v Brentford FC - Premier League

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand urged Antony and Jadon Sancho to take a page out of Leandro Trossard's book. Trossard bagged a hat-trick of assists in Arsenal's most recent win against Fulham in the Premier League.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand recently said (via football.london):

"If Antony looks at his season he will sit there and go, 'I’m not where I want to be, I’m not doing what I thought I would be by now'. Yes he’s popped up with some important goals here and there but I think if he’s honest with himself he will think there needs to be more to come from him. We [United fans] have to be patient as a fan-base with that."

Ferdinand added:

"Trossard, for me, has been a masterstroke signing. He gives Arsenal that depth in wide areas and up front."

The former defender furthered:

"When you talk about wide players not taking risks, this guy takes risks. He gets the ball, he goes forward, he plays one-twos, he dribbles, he takes people on and he can see a pass."

Whether the two Manchester United stars will listen to Ferdinand's advice and start taking more risks on the pitch remains to be seen.

