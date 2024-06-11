Arsenal want to sign English midfielder who left Tottenham as free agent in 2019: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Sporting attacker Marcus Edwards in the summer transfer window.

According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, the Gunners are looking to strengthen their squad depth by bringing in the 25-year-old winger (via CaughtOffSide). He was released by Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for free in 2019.

However, Edwards has seemingly fought back and found a place consistently in Sporting's team. This season, he made 44 appearances across competitions, bagging six goals and nine assists.

It is believed that the player has fallen out of favor with manager Ruben Amorim as a result of which, a move away from his current employers is likely. However, moving to the Emirates may be a huge step in Edwards' career.

Trending

Of course, he would earn the opportunity to compete for top honors like the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, but game time isn't guaranteed. Especially with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard operating the flanks, Edwards may have his minutes limited.

Should the Gunners wish to sign the player, they may not have shell out a lot, given the former England under-20 international has two years left on his current deal. However, Arsenal aren't the only club showing an interest in Edwards, as Spurs are reportedly looking to bring back the attacker.

Given the circumstances at the Emirates, a move to the Gunners seems unlikely for the Liga Portugal star.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ready to sell winger this summer - Reports

Reiss Nelson

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly willing to sell Reiss Nelson in the summer transfer window. As per Football Transfers, the Gunners have placed a £25 million price tag on Nelson (via Now Arsenal).

The English winger has had a tough time seeing regular game time at the Emirates, with Bukayo Saka locking down the position on the right flank. Overall, Nelson, who has largely made appearances off the bench, played 15 Premier League matches without recording a goal contribution this season.

The 24-year-old came through the ranks with his current club and is contracted there till the summer of 2027. To date, he's made 89 senior appearances for the Gunners, bagging eight goals and nine assists across competitions.

Nelson has one FA Cup trophy and two Community Shield titles to his name from his time so far in north London.