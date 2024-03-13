Arsenal weigh up move for 23-year-old MLS goalkeeper as Aaron Ramsdale's potential replacement: Reports

Arsenal could reportedly swoop for Colombus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte with Aaron Ramsdale headed for the exit door.

The Telegraph reports that the Gunners are eyeing Schulte as they prepare for Ramsdale's potential departure. The English shot-stopper has lost his place in Mikel Arteta's first team following David Raya's arrival from Brentford last summer.

Ramsdale, 25, needs regular game time to continue his international career with England. He expressed his concerns with the situation earlier this season after becoming Arsenal's cup competition goalkeeper.

Schulte looks to be the Gunners' top candidate to replace Ramsdale if he leaves the Emirates. The one-cap USA international has impressed in the MLS with Columbus Crew, keeping two clean sheets in five games across competitions.

The American shot-stopper was selected in the MLS SuperDraft in 2022 and forged his way into the Crew's first team. Several other European clubs join Arsenal in pursuing the goalkeeper.

Schulte is viewed by Arteta's north Londoners similarly to their former American goalkeeper Matt Turner. He left the Emirates last summer in a £7 million move to Nottingham Forest after becoming the club's third choice.

Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy gave a glowing verdict of his shot-stopper and his development at Historic Crew Stadium. He spoke after Schulte helped his side keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win against Orlando City to reach the MLS Eastern Conference final in November (via 90 min):

"Obviously, I don't like to talk about one player in particular, but Pat (Schulte) has been outstanding. Schulte, he kept us in the game. I'm so happy for him...what I like about Pat is he has improved a lot and he is courageous now."

Schulte's contract expires in December so Arsenal could try and get him on the cheap. He's made 43 appearances for the Crew, keeping 11 clean sheets.

Paul Merson praises Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale for celebrating David Raya's UCL heroics with the Spaniard

David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale haven't let their No.1 rivalry get between them.

Raya perhaps put any debate about him being Ramsdale's replacement to bed with a man-of-the-match performance last night (March 12). The Spain international produced two fantastic saves in a 4-2 penalty shootout (1-1 draw aggregate) win against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League last 16.

Ramsdale headed onto the pitch following Raya's heroics and was seen hugging the Brentford loanee. He'd helped Arsenal qualify for Europe's elite club competition last season but hasn't appeared in the tournament.

Paul Merson praised Ramsdale for his 'nice touch' while speaking on Sky Sports. The Gunners icon called it a classy move:

"It’s a nice moment… Ramsdale has gone over to him, classy, and he’s smiling and cuddling him. It’s a nice touch."

Ramsdale has made 11 appearances across competitions after being dropped by Arteta this season. He's kept three clean sheets and two of his six league appearances were because of Raya's ineligibility to play against parent club Brentford.