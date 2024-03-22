Arsenal weighing up €20m offer for Real Madrid star to replace 25-year-old star who's fallen out of favor: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin as Aaron Ramsdale's replacement.

Spanish outlet Defensa Central reports that the Gunners are prepared to offer Madrid around €20 million to sign Lunin. The Ukrainian shot-stopper has excelled since coming into Carlo Ancelotti's starting lineup this season.

Lunin has become Real Madrid's No.1 due to Thibaut Courtois' long-term ACL injury. He's kept Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga on the bench with impressive performances at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old has appeared 23 times across competitions, keeping 10 clean sheets. Los Blancos are looking to tie the Ukraine international down to a new deal with his contract expiring in 2025.

Arsenal look set to offload Ramsdale this summer as the English goalkeeper lost his place in Mikel Arteta's first team. He's been replaced by Brentford loanee David Raya who is expected to be signed permanently once his loan concludes.

The Gunners are eyeing Lunin as competition for Raya and Ramsdale's replacement. They are willing to double the Ukrainian's salary to secure his signature.

Expand Tweet

However, Ancelotti has been majorly impressed with Lunin's consistent performances this season. The Italian coach heaped praise on his goalkeeper's confidence (via Madrid Xtra):

"Andriy Lunin is doing very well. We have discovered a goalkeeper who gives us confidence and is very confident."

Lunin joined Real Madrid from Ukrainian outfit Zorya Lugansk in July 2018 for €8.5 million. He's made 40 appearances since then, keeping 14 clean sheets, and could have his eyes set on becoming Courtois' long-term permanent replacement.

Arsenal's David Raya is a Real Madrid fan and hinted he has La Liga aspirations

David Raya idolized Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas.

Raya, 28, looks set to join Arsenal permanently at the end of the season. The Gunners have the option to make the Brentford loanee's move permanent for £27 million (€31.5 million).

The Spaniard has impressed as of late and was heroic as Arteta's side reached the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. He saved two penalties in a 4-2 shootout win (1-1 aggregate) against FC Porto in the last 16.

Raya is enjoying his spell at the Emirates but didn't rule out a future move to La Liga. He said in October (via TEAMTalk):

"Would I like to play in La Liga in the future? Yes, of course... but at the moment I am at Arsenal. I am very happy and we will see what happens in the next few years."

Expand Tweet

Raya spent his childhood growing up in Palleja which is about 20 miles away from Barcelona. But, he and his family grew up supporting Real Madrid and he idolized iconic Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

The Spain international has spent his club career in England, playing for the likes of the Gunners, Brentford, and Blackburn Rovers. But, a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu could be a dream for the Spaniard.