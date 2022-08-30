Arsenal weighing on late move for €30 million attacker compared to Neymar - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly considering a late move for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. With just two days left in the summer transfer window, the Gunners are keen to further bolster their ranks to continue their development under Mikel Arteta.

According to Media Foot Marseille, the 21-year-old has emerged as a late target for Arsenal. Everton reportedly had a €30 million verbal proposal for the winger rejected by Shakhtar.

Arsenal have explored conditions of Mudryk deal few days ago — but just on player side. Many clubs want him, one to watch until the end. Keep an eye on top talent Mychajlo Mudryk. Everton had €30m verbal proposal turned down by Shakhtar Donetsk last week.Arsenal have explored conditions of Mudryk deal few days ago — but just on player side. Many clubs want him, one to watch until the end. #AFC Keep an eye on top talent Mychajlo Mudryk. Everton had €30m verbal proposal turned down by Shakhtar Donetsk last week. ⭐️🇺🇦 #EFCArsenal have explored conditions of Mudryk deal few days ago — but just on player side. Many clubs want him, one to watch until the end. #AFC https://t.co/ljYSeoIXKJ

Mykhaylo Mudryk rose through the youth ranks at Shakhtar before being promoted to the club's first-team during the 2018-19 campaign. After struggling to become a prominent member of the squad, he was sent out on loan to Arsenal Kyiv for the remainder of the season to gain experience.

He became a regular starter for the Ukrainian giants last season, making 19 appearances and scoring two goals for the club across competitions.

Despite his lack of experience and game time, Mudryk is considered one of the brightest prospects in Ukrainian football and has been compared to Brazilian winger Neymar.

Neymar is widely considered one of the best forwards of his generation. The 30-year-old has made a name for himself thanks to his dribbling, flair, skills, and goal-scoring abilities. He has won six league titles, eight domestic cups, and a Champions League for Barcelona and PSG combined.

Arsenal could prefer to sign Pedro Neto over Mudryk

Mudryk's lack of experience could prevent Arsenal from signing him this summer. The 21-year-old has played just 48 games in his professional career. Hence, a move to the Emirates Stadium could prove to be too big of a jump for the winger.

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League table after winning all four of their league games. Mikel Arteta's side will fancy their chances of competing for the league title this season and will be keen to sign a top-quality forward to bolster their ranks.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Arsenal transfer priority is Pedro Neto. Discussions for over a month - theathletic.com/3525597/2022/0… Arsenal transfer priority is Pedro Neto. Discussions for over a month - #AFC to Jorge Mendes, Mendes to Wolves. #WWFC don’t plan to sell 22yo winger yet + Arsenal can’t spend excessively so deal not easy. But interest concrete & unanimous @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Arsenal transfer priority is Pedro Neto. Discussions for over a month - #AFC to Jorge Mendes, Mendes to Wolves. #WWFC don’t plan to sell 22yo winger yet + Arsenal can’t spend excessively so deal not easy. But interest concrete & unanimous @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3525597/2022/0…

According to Football.london, Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto has emerged as a transfer target for the north London club. The Portuguese forward enjoyed a breakout last season, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 31 league games. He has scored 11 goals in 97 appearances in all competitions for Wolves.

He was ruled out for the majority of last season due to a serious knee injury, but is still considered one of the top young prospects in the Premier League.

