Arsenal will look to sign LaLiga superstar if they fail in their pursuit of Eberechi Eze: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly made Real Madrid forward Rodrygo their Plan B if they fail to land Eberechi Eze. The Crystal Palace is a target for Tottenham, and they have taken the lead in the race to land the Englishman.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Rodrygo is now back on Arsenal's radar but remains their backup option. They are pushing to sign Eze, but are yet to agree a deal with the London rivals.

A report in talkSPORT suggested that the Gunners want to seal the transfer for £55 million, while the FA Cup winners want his £68 million release clause activated. The clause is active until Friday, August 15, when the season starts.

Tottenham are reportedly open to getting the Englishman after losing Jamie Maddison to an ACL injury. Spurs are now working on agreeing terms with the 27-year-old, while the Gunners are readying alternatives.

Rodrygo is free to leave Real Madrid, and former Gunner Anders Limpar urged Mikel Arteta to seal the signing, as it would make them unstoppable. He told AceOdds:

"Arsenal are bringing in Gyokeres, Zubimendi, Nørgaard, Madueke and probably Eze or whatever, then you have to sell a couple of players if you want Rodrygo as well. That's how it works. You need to get some money in if you are buying so many players. But Rodrygo is on everybody's lips at the moment, and with him and Eze and the rest of the players, Arsēnal will have a hell of a team and be competing for all the titles."

Real Madrid wanted €100 million for Rodrygo, but have since reduced their asking price. They also had a swap-deal offer for the Gunners, which would see William Saliba move in the opposite direction.

Arsenal's move for Eberechi Eze questioned by Anders Limpar

Arsenal have been pushing to sign Eberechi Eze this summer, but Anders Limpar has raised questions about their plans. He believes that the signing could affect the development of Ethan Nwaneri and told AceOdds:

"Eze is a very versatile player, he can play the number nine and as a winger. He is a prospect. He has shown the whole world that he is one of the best players. He is a tremendous player. But yet again, it's a lot of money to spend on a player, while Arsēnal already has superstars in Martinelli, Trossard and Nwaneri. Nwaneri is a hell of a prospect. If Arsenal signs Eze, then wow, it is a very good signing, but only a few players can play and Arsēnal have so many good players in that position as well."

Ethan Nwaneri was linked with an exit this summer, but has since signed a new long-term deal, keeping him at the Emirates until 2030.

