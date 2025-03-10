Arsenal will need to fork out £67m for new striker target as Mikel Arteta turns sight to 22-year-old tearing up Bundesliga: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention to Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike as a solution to their goal-scoring problems. As per Sky Sports Germany (via GOAL), the Bundesliga side have slapped a £67 million price tag on the Frenchman.

The 22-year-old has rejuvenated his career since joining Frankfurt from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, scoring 18 goals and contributing six assists in 35 appearances in all competitions. His displays have turned the heads of several sides and he is poised to leave Frankfurt this summer, with Arsenal among the clubs exploring a potential transfer.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are sidelined with injuries and there is a glaring indication that the Gunners are in need of a clinical striker. The north Londoners have also been linked to Benjamin Sesko, Alexander Isak, and Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal, perennial challengers for the Premier League title for the past three seasons, believe that a prolific goalscorer could make the difference and Ekitike seemingly fits the bill.

Arsenal’s title race hopes dwindle after frustrating draw

Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes suffered a big hit with a dismal 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Gunners needed a win to stay in the race as Liverpool are now 15 points clear.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for the Red Devils just before the half-time whistle. It took the Gunners until the 74th minute to equalize through Declan Rice.

When asked if the outcome meant the end of their title challenge, Gunners' manager Mikel Arteta acknowledged his frustration but stopped short of throwing in the towel. He said (via the club's website):

"I don’t want to say that but today the frustration is that we haven’t won our game – we know the urgency and it’s about winning every single match if you want to have any chance of doing that. I don’t think it’s the right moment to talk about that."

Now, the Gunners must instead hope for an improbable collapse from Liverpool, while also winning all of their remaining matches. They also have hopes of winning the UEFA Champions League, where a 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven in the Round of 16 first leg has all but secured their spot in the quarter-finals.

