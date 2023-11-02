Arsenal will not part ways with superstar in January despite recent rumors regarding a potential exit - Reports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly not willing to allow Thomas Partey to leave in the January transfer window.

According to Football Transfers, Arteta is not looking to offload Partey despite uncertainty growing over the Ghanaian midfielder's future. He has seen his place in the Gunners' starting XI put under pressure following the signing of Declan Rice.

Arteta has made two ruthless calls recently by allowing Granit Xhaka to join Bayer Leverkusen in the summer for €15 million. He has also dropped Aaron Ramsdale as his No.1 with David Raya coming in as his replacement.

However, Partey looks set to stay at Arsenal beyond January as transfer specialist Steve Kay claims:

"Despite recent rumours saying that Thomas Partey could leave in the January transfer window, Mikel Arteta has no intention to sell him."

Kay has also downplayed suggestions that Partey is becoming dissatisfied with his game time:

"It has also been rumoured he is unhappy with his lack of game time. This, I'm told, is also untrue. There are no plans to sit down and talk about a new deal, however, so the summer may be a different story in regard to him leaving."

Partey, 30, has been at the Emirates since 2020 when he joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid for €50 million. He has since made 104 appearances, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

The Ghana international has endured several injury problems during his time with Arsenal. He's currently nursing a muscular issue that has led to him missing Arteta's side's last two outings.

Gabby Agbonlahor feels several Arsenal stars failed to convince in their defeat to West Ham United

Arsenal made a disappointing exit from the Carabao Cup.

The Gunners suffered a shock 3-1 defeat to London rivals West Ham United in the Carabao Cup last 16 on Wednesday (November 1). Arteta tinkered with his side, handing opportunities to the likes of Ramsdale, Fabio Vieira, and Leandro Trossard.

However, Ramsdale put in a shaky performance, particularly questionable for West Ham's second goal. Kai Havertz continued his dismal form since joining the north Londoners from Chelsea in the summer.

Gabby Agbonlahor reckons the likes of those mentioned failed to impress at the London Stadium. He said (via TBRFootball):

“Some of these players have had a chance last night, Ramsdale the third goal, I don’t know what he’s doing with that, wasn’t a great save."

The former Aston Villa striker added:

"Havertz, what are you going to get every game from Havertz, you’re going to get nothing. Vieira wasn’t great, Nelson done OK, Trossard wasn’t great.“Some of these players haven’t taken their chance."

Arsenal suffered only their second defeat of the season following their loss to West Ham. Arteta's side lacked strength in depth in the 2022-23 campaign which saw them miss out on the Premier League title. The jury is out on his B team being able to come to the fore in the absence of superstars such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.