Arsenal willing to let attacker leave in January amid interest from Premier League clubs: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly open to letting Reiss Nelson leave the club on loan for the rest of the season. As per Football Insider, the Gunners will consider letting Nelson leave the club in January for the remainder of the season, should they get the right offer.

Nelson, who signed a contract extension last summer, has struggled for game time at The Emirates. He has played only 87 minutes of Premier League football, spanning across nine appearances.

The 24-year-old right winger has made a total of 17 appearances, collecting 512 minutes of action this season. A large chunk of it came from the EFL Cup, where he scored his only goal of the season (a third-round winner in the 1-0 victory against Brentford). Nelson has registered three assists otherwise, two of which came in the Champions League, as per Transfermarkt.

Nelson is reportedly earning more than £100,000-a-week at The Emirates as per his new contract. It was signed after the player allegedly impressed the Gunners hierarchy with some key performances last season. His current deal runs till 2027. The former Arsenal academy player has previously spent time away on loan at TSG Hoffenheim and Feyenoord.

Declan Rice unhappy with Arsenal's latest performances

The Gunners struggled in the Premier League in December, 2023. They have lost thrice and drawn one game from their seven encounters in the league. The Gunners have picked up just one point (the 1-1 draw against Liverpool) in the last three games, and are currently on a two-game losing streak (2-0 against West Ham United and 2-1 against Fulham).

Summer signing Declan Rice expressed his disappointment after the game, saying (via Football London):

"Very disappointing. It's very tough to take and not good enough from us again today. The last two results have not been what has been required or we have been setting over the course of the season."

Arsenal are next in action on January 7 against Liverpool in the FA Cup.