Arsenal not willing to match €60 million release clause for player linked with a move to the London outfit - Reports

Recent reports from Fichajes suggest that while Arsenal are eager to bolster their midfield options, they are hesitant to trigger Martin Zubimendi's €60 million release clause.

The club's unwillingness to meet this price point, as stipulated in his Real Sociedad contract, has led to uncertainty surrounding their potential acquisition of the player.

The 24-year-old has already displayed his prowess in La Liga, making him an excellent candidate to partner with Declan Rice in the midfield for the north London side.

His acquisition would also arguably offer an improvement over current players like Mohamed Elneny. However, the Gunners will be looking to negotiate a more palatable fee instead of coughing up the €60 million sum.

The situation grows more complex as Zubimendi himself is said to be keen on the prospect of playing in the English Premier League.

A move to a high-profile league represents a step up in competition and provides an excellent platform for the midfielder to further showcase his talents. He has been a regular for Sociedad since 2020, playing more than 31 La Liga games per season.

As things stand, the ball appears to be in Arsenal's court. The club have to weigh the benefits of adding a player of Zubimendi's caliber against the financial ramifications of such an expensive acquisition.

If they decide against triggering the release clause, they risk losing the player to another club willing to pay the premium.

Declan Rice's back injury raises concerns for Arsenal ahead of key fixtures

The medical team at Arsenal are on high alert after midfielder Declan Rice sustained a back injury during the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

As detailed in a report by the Daily Mail, the £105 million acquisition's condition is currently under examination, with medical staff keen to monitor any developments related to his back injury in the coming days.

While the injury is of significant concern, initial diagnostic tests indicate that his time on the sidelines may not be extensive. There is growing confidence within the Gunners' camp that Rice could make a timely return for the club's upcoming clash against Manchester City on October 8.

Despite this optimism, Rice remains a doubt for the Gunners' imminent Premier League encounter against Bournemouth, as well as the Champions League tie with Lens.

Arteta's outfit does have some depth in the midfield, particularly with players like Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny available to fill in.