Arsenal willing to offload midfielder as former manager plots surprise reunion: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to sell Jorginho amid interest from Lazio ahead of the upcoming summer window.

Jorginho, 31, joined the Gunners from city rivals Chelsea for around £10 million in January this year. He was roped in on the deadline day after the north London side failed to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

A right-footed deep-lying playmaker renowned for his passing and vision, the 2020 UEFA Euro winner won over the Gunners fanbase with solid outings in no time. He started 11 of his 16 matches, providing an assist in the process.

However, according to 90min, Arsenal are willing to entertain transfer offers for the 47-cap Italy international ahead of the 2023-24 season. They are not aiming to get rid of the midfielder, but will not stand in his way if a bid is tabled.

Jorginho, whose contract is set to expire in June 2024, has popped up on the radar of Lazio, Napoli and AC Milan of late. While his transfer fee is not likely to be too expensive, his wage demands are believed to be quite high.

Meanwhile, Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri has asked his club's president Claudio Lotito to sign Jorginho, as per La Lazio Siamo Noi. The pair relished an excellent three-year spell between 2015 and 2018 working together at Napoli.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are set to go all out to sign West Ham United captain Declan Rice this summer. However, they are likely to face fierce competition from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and even Bayern Munich.

The Gunners are also believed to offload Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga to raise transfer funds soon.

David James urges Declan Rice to reject Arsenal move this summer

Former West Ham United goalkeeper David James has, meanwhile, urged Declan Rice to reject a move to Arsenal. He elaborated:

"I think he is in a similar situation as Harry Kane, whereby West Ham fans would not begrudge him for a move. Personally, I would love to see him play abroad for two reasons. The first, from a selfish point of view, is that I wouldn't have to see him playing against West Ham! He’d undoubtedly cause them all sorts of problems as well."

Explaining why the 24-year-old midfielder should seal a switch outside of England, James continued:

"But secondly, for him personally, he would gain so much vital experience from playing abroad. You look at the success of Jude Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund, there is no reason why Rice couldn't follow suit and go and become a legend with a foreign club, before returning to the United Kingdom as a much more developed player."

Rice, who is valued at north of £100 million, has registered 15 goals and 13 assists in 245 matches for his side so far.

Earlier this Wednesday, the Arsenal target guided the Hammers to a UEFA Europa Conference League triumph.

