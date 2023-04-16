Arsenal willing to pay 26-year-old star's £53 million release clause to prise him away from La Liga club: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to activate Real Sociedad centre-back Robin Le Normand's £53 million release clause ahead of next season.

Le Normand, 26, has established himself as a vital star at the Anoeta Stadium over the past three seasons. Since his promotion from Real Sociedad B in 2019, he has helped his club lift the Copa del Rey trophy.

A right-footed defender renowned for his tackling and anticipation, the Frenchman has been a crucial part of his team's push to achieve a top-four La Liga spot this season. He has featured in 33 games so far.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are interested in adding Le Normand to their ranks next season. Mikel Arteta is said to be a big admirer of the Brest youth product and is willing to pay his £53 million release clause.

Should Le Normand join the Gunners this summer, he would provide competition to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. He could also emerge as a solid central option in a three-man defensive system.

Le Normand, who has a deal until June 2026 with the Txuriurdin, has registered four goals and six assists in 170 appearances for his club.

Chris Sutton offers his score prediction for Arsenal's upcoming PL away showdown

In his BBC column, former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted a 2-0 win for Arsenal in their Premier League clash at West Ham United on Sunday (April 16). He wrote:

"Arsenal need to bounce back after what happened at Anfield. I can see why their 2-2 draw against Liverpool is viewed as being a good point gained, especially because of Aaron Ramsdale's brilliant save to deny the Reds at the end – it could have been worse for Mikel Arteta's side. But I know how I felt as a player when we led 2-0 in games and let it slip, and it will have felt like a defeat."

Backing the Gunners to beat David Moyes's side, Sutton continued:

"The way the league leaders react is going to be fascinating. The wheels could have come off when they lost to Manchester City in February but they responded with seven successive wins. Nothing less than a win will do for them here either, and I think they will get it. West Ham are still desperate for points so they will give their everything – but the Gunners should be too good for them."

The Gunners are currently atop the Premier League standings with 73 points from 30 matches – just three points ahead of Manchester City.

