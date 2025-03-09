Arsenal willing to sell star player for £70 million this summer: Reports

Arsenal are allegedly willing to entertain bids in the region of £70 million for Gabriel Martinelli in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ad

Martinelli, 23, has established himself as one of his team's best attackers over the last three campaigns. He rose to fame after registering 15 goals and five assists in the 2022-23 Premier League season, but his form has dwindled over time.

So far this season, the winger has started 27 of his 35 total appearances for the Gunners. The Brazilian, who is nursing a hamstring issue now, has scored seven goals and contributed four assists in 2378 minutes of first-team action for his side.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Now, according to The Sun, Arsenal's top brass have identified Martinelli as a potential sale despite his value to Gunners manager Mikel Arteta's plans. They would sanction a permanent sale should an offer of around £70 million is tabled.

Martinelli, who arrived from Ituano in 2019, has a deal until June 2028 at Arsenal.

Arsenal star opines on his club's title chances

Earlier this Saturday (March 8), Liverpool registered a 3-1 league victory over Southampton to extend their lead to 16 points atop the table. They are on 70 points from 29 games, while Arsenal are on 54 points from 27 league matches so far.

Ad

When asked to opine on his club's title hopes, Martin Odegaard replied (h/t Metro):

"We'll fight until the end. That's the mindset of everyone. We've been fighting three years in a row for the title and you go a couple of years back then we were leading with a lot of points and then we finished second. It shows that everything is possible."

Ad

Odegaard, who was named the Gunners' captain ahead of the 2022-23 season, said:

"We've put ourselves in a difficult position at the moment but we have to keep going. Hopefully we can, like last year, hit the top form towards the end and then we'll see where that takes us in the league and also in the Champions League."

Ad

Opining on his side's upcoming opponents Manchester United, he said:

"They're not where they want to be in the table and it's a big club which has struggled a little bit but we know the quality they have when they're really on it and they have a lot of good individual players that we have to be ready for."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Arsenal, who lost to the Red Devils in the FA Cup earlier this January, will face Ruben Amorim's side in the Premier League on Sunday (March 9).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback