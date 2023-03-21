Arsenal willing to spend up to £43 million to sign 20-year-old forward who thinks he’s similar to Erling Haaland: Reports

According to The Boot Room, Arsenal are interested in signing Atalanta BC striker Rasmus Hojlund in the summer. The player has previously compared himself to Manchester City ace Erling Haaland.

Hojlund has been in great form for the Serie A club so far this season. He has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 25 matches for the Serie A club since making a summer move.

The Danish player is contracted until 2027 and it is understood that apart from the Gunners, Newcastle United are also interested in his services.

Rasmus Hojlund

The 20-year-old has previously claimed that he is similar to Haaland, saying (via GOAL):

“I see parallels between myself and Erling Haaland. He is fast, left-footed, tall, has a good nose for goal and is a classy finisher. His mentality is also completely insane!”

Arsenal are keen to deepen their squad depth all over the pitch in the summer. The attacking department is one of the areas that Mikel Arteta is keen on expanding. The Gunners already bought Leandro Trossard in January.

Arteta, though, is interested in strengthening his squad more and building a team that could compete in the UEFA Champions League next season. Hojlund, given his form and young age, could serve as a player for the present as well as the foreseeable future.

However, considering his contract is valid until 2027 and the fact that other clubs are also interested, it would take around €43 million for any potential suitor to secure Hojlund.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about Takehiro Tomiyasu

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Takehiro Tomiyasu was replaced during the first half of Arsenal's UEFA Europa League clash against Sporting CP. The Japanese international has withdrawn from his national team's squad as well.

There are serious doubts about whether Tomiyasu could feature during the remainder of the season. Arteta provided an update on the player, saying (via the Gunners' official website):

"We don’t know. Obviously the doctor is assessing him. We’ve had one assessment. They need to have another assessment tomorrow, but it’s not looking good, that’s for sure. Looking at Tomi, he’s not someone who exaggerates things. He was really concerned straight away, and we are concerned."

Tomiyasu has been a crucial player for Arsenal this season. He has made a total of 31 appearances for the senior team so far this season.

