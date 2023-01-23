Arsenal could win race to sign 24-year-old midfielder linked with Manchester United: Reports

According to UK Express, Arsenal could be in the lead to sign 24-year-old midfielder Weston McKennie from Serie A giants Juventus.

The American international is also said to be a target for Manchester United and several other clubs. Bournemouth, Aston Villa, and Fulham are all reportedly interested in McKennie and Borussia Dortmund.

Express Sport @DExpress_Sport

express.co.uk/sport/football… Arsenal 'could beat three English clubs' to Weston McKennie transfer as Juventus set price #AFC Arsenal 'could beat three English clubs' to Weston McKennie transfer as Juventus set price #AFC express.co.uk/sport/football…

McKennie is a vital member of the United States national team and stood out in the recent World Cup in Qatar. He has nine goals in his 41 caps for his country and has been a consistent performer for Juventus since joining the club in 2020.

The Gunners require midfield reinforcements, and the signing of McKennie would be a significant coup for the club. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has recently made some notable signings, including Leandro Trossard from Brighton for a fee of up to £27million and Poland defender Jakub Kiwior, who is set to join the club from Spezia for £17.5m.

The Gunners are also rumored to be signing Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid on loan.

Nubaid Haroon @RamboFYI Arsenal are making those Fergie signings. One at a time improving holes in the team while they're on top.

Trossard x Kiwior.



Dangerous hours. Arsenal are making those Fergie signings. One at a time improving holes in the team while they're on top. Trossard x Kiwior. Dangerous hours.

The Gunners are having a dream season under the managerial role of Mikel Arteta. Arsenal registered a nervy 3-2 win over Manchester United on Sunday, 22 January, to further cement their position at the top of the EPL table.

The Spanish manager is now looking to sign more players to bring depth to his bench as he aims for the EPL title this season.

Transfermarkt.co.uk @TMuk_news



Arsenal's Premier League title race marches on after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗢𝗘𝗦!Arsenal's Premier League title race marches on after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗢𝗘𝗦! Arsenal's Premier League title race marches on after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 👏 https://t.co/lQHz1l4q6W

McKennie would be a great addition to the Arsenal midfield, as he has proven to be a versatile player who can play both a defensive and attacking role. He will bring energy and drive to the midfield, and his ability to score goals will be a welcome addition to the team.

However, with the transfer window still open and clubs still looking to make new additions, it remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal will be able to secure the signing of McKennie.

Arsenal sets record with 63 touches in Manchester United box during Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in EPL

In a thrilling match at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, 22 January, Arsenal set a new record by having 63 touches in the Manchester United box during their Premier League match, as per Opta Analyst.

Opta Analyst @OptaAnalyst



No side have had as many in a single Premier League game in 2022-23 so far.



#AFC #ARSMNU Arsenal had 63 touches in the Manchester United box in this match.No side have had as many in a single Premier League game in 2022-23 so far. Arsenal had 63 touches in the Manchester United box in this match.No side have had as many in a single Premier League game in 2022-23 so far.#AFC #ARSMNU https://t.co/s0rgwT5klr

This is the most touches any team has had in a single Premier League game in the 2022-23 season. The difference of 51 touches in the opposition box between Arsenal (63) and Man Utd (12) has only been higher in one Premier League game this season: 53 difference in Man City (56) 4-0 Southampton (3) back in October.

In an exciting contest on Sunday, the Gunners secured a 3-2 win over the Red Devils.

However, Manchester United will be disappointed with their performance, only managing 12 touches in the Arsenal box.

Poll : 0 votes