Arsenal working on deal to sign 18-year-old player likened to Martin Odegaard: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly commenced steps to secure the signature of teenage sensation Sverre Nypan, who has been likened to captain Martin Odegaard this month. The Norwegian youngster has become one of the most sought-after teenagers in this transfer window after an impressive 2024 season in Norway.

A Norway U-21 international since the tender age of 15, Nypan is similar to Arsenal captain Odegaard in more ways than one. The Athletic reports that the Premier League side are now looking to take advantage of these comparisons to make a quick play for the 18-year-old midfielder.

Sverre Nypan is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in Europe, having made his professional debut for Rosenborg aged just 15 in 2022. He became the youngest goalscorer in the club's history at 16 years and 145 days old.

Stylistically, Nypan is slightly dissimilar from Odegaard because of his ability to affect games from different midfield roles. The youngster has shown good dribbling skills, passing skills, and an ability to carry the ball effectively in his senior career.

Sverre Nypan is wanted by several top sides in Europe, including Manchester United, after his impressive 2024 season. The youngster scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 29 league appearances for Rosenborg, earning rave reviews.

Rosenborg are resigned to losing Nypan this month, but will only part ways with the teenage star for around £10 million. If he joins Arsenal this month, he will compete directly with fellow teenage star Ethan Nwaneri for a place in Mikel Arteta's team. Nypan's future remains uncertain, as negotiations with the Gunners have only just begun.

Premier League star keen to complete Arsenal switch - Reports

Premier League star Matheus Cunha is keen on completing a move to Arsenal this month, as per a report from GiveMeSport. The Gunners are in the market for attacking reinforcement after losing Gabriel Jesus to a season-ending knee injury this month.

Wolves striker Cunha is one player considered by the Gunners, and he appears to be interested in making the move to the Emirates. The Brazil international has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 22 league games this season and has been Wolves' best player.

Arsenal are not the only side interested in former Atletico Madrid man Cunha, with the likes of Manchester United and Nottingham Forest also eyeing the 25-year-old. He will get to show the Gunners what he can do when his side face them in the league this weekend.

