Arsenal working on hijacking transfer of another Tottenham target as 23-year-old star prioritises Emirates switch: David Ornstein

Arsenal are reportedly working on signing defender Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen. The Ecuador international is said to be keen on leaving the Bundesliga side and was attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur.
According to a report by David Ornstein in The Athletic, Arsenal are interested in Hincapie, but need to offload players before making a move. The Ecuadorian star is interested in joining the Gunners amid interest from Tottenham and Atletico Madrid.
Hincapie was in the news on Sunday, August 24, after a tearful exit from the pitch following Bayer Leverkusen's 2-1 loss at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Reports emerged that he was pushing to leave the club this summer, and the German side were open to a sale.
The defender has a €60 million release clause, and Leverkusen are unwilling to negotiate. Arsenal are hoping to negotiate a lower fee, but the Bundesliga side want the clause activated.
The report adds that the Gunners view Hincapie as a player who can play as a left-back when needed, not just a left center-back. He has played 166 times for Leverkusen, 47 of which have come as a left-back and 14 as a left midfielder.
Ornstein has added that Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, and Reiss Nelson could leave, making space for Hincapie. The Poliosh star has been linked with FC Porto, while Stuttgart have shown interest in the Portuguese midfielder.
The report of Arsenal's interest comes just hours after Fabrizio Romano reported that Tottenham approached Bayer Leverkusen. They wanted to sign the defender on loan with an obligation to buy for €60 million.
The Gunners are now frontrunners for the defender, just days after hijacking Spurs' move for Eberechi Eze. The Crystal Palace star reportedly had a deal in place to join the Europa League winners but has now signed for the Gunners.
Arsenal and Tottenham target's agent hinted at exit
Piero Hincapie's agent, Manuel Sierra, hinted at an exit for his client earlier this summer. He spoke to Sky Germany, claiming that there was interest in his client and that they were considering an exit from the Bundesliga club, despite being happy with their current situation. He said (via Tribuna):
“Piero’s future is open. There are enquiries. He feels comfortable in Leverkusen, but this summer could be a good moment for the next step.”
Atletico Madrid were also linked with Hincapie this summer, but they signed David Hancko, after his deal to join Al-Nassr stalled despite joining their pre-season training.