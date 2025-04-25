Arsenal working on move for former Liverpool transfer target as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster 3 key squad areas: Reports

Arsenal are currently working on a move for former Liverpool transfer target Martin Zubimendi, as per a report in Mirror. Manager Mikel Arteta has identified three positions the club need to bolster this summer, and central midfield is one of them.

Since joining Real Sociedad in 2020, Zubimendi has made 321 appearances for them, scoring 10 goals and assisting nine. The ongoing season has seen him score two and assist as many in LaLiga from defensive midfield.

Arsenal currently have Declan Rice and Thomas Partey in that position, but Zubimendi's deep-lying playmaking skills make him an interesting prospect. Moreover, there have been rumors of a potential Partey exit, which would free up a space in the midfield.

Apart from the midfield area, Arsenal are looking to reinforce two more positions - striker and winger. During the January window, the club were reportedly in search of striking reinforcements following Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz's long-term injuries.

Arsenal and their attacking woes

While Arsenal have had the best defensive record in the Premier League this season, their attacking unit, while being effective, needs desperate reinforcements. With both their strikers, Jesus and Havertz, out injured, and their limitations as target men, the Gunners need to sign a world-class No. 9 this summer.

Even then, they have scored 63 goals in the Premier League, the third-highest this term after Liverpool (75) and Manchester City (66). Their numbers in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) have been impressive too.

In a total of 12 fixtures, they have scored 30 goals, averaging 2.5 goals per match. While the Gunners' Premier League title hopes this season are over, they are the only English team active in the UCL. They will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinal of the competition.

