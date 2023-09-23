Arsenal working on two contract renewals after sealing deal with Martin Odegaard - Reports

After securing their captain Martin Odegaard on a long-term contract, Arsenal are reportedly turning their attention to tying down two crucial defenders: Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko. The North London club made Odegaard's contract extension official on September 22, thus concluding a lengthy negotiation process.

According to reports from Football Insider, Mikel Arteta's side are intent on keeping Zinchenko as a cornerstone of their defense. Having recently recovered from an early-season injury, the 26-year-old Ukrainian has already made five appearances for the Gunners this term.

His transfer from Manchester City last summer cost a reported £32 million, and he has quickly established himself as a vital component of Arteta's setup. With 33 appearances in the 2022-23 campaign, Zinchenko has made a compelling case for a contract extension.

Ben White's emergence as a versatile right-back has not gone unnoticed by the Emirates Stadium hierarchy. Acquired for a reported £50 million in 2021, White's current contract runs until June 2026. According to the reports, his impressive form and adaptability on the field have put him in a prime position for a lucrative contract renewal in the near future.

Arsenal's strong start to the season has undoubtedly fueled the urgency to lock down key players. The club has collected 13 points from the first five matches of the season and also claimed a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League this past Wednesday.

Arsenal's return to Champions League met with UEFA's stadium naming policy

Arsenal's celebrated return to the UEFA Champions League after a six-year hiatus has come with UEFA's notable refusal to use sponsored stadium names. According to GOAL, the North London club found their home turf officially listed as "Arsenal Stadium" during their 4-0 win against PSV Eindhoven.

This aligns with UEFA's longstanding policy to not recognize stadium names with sponsorship ties, a rule that also affects other clubs. For instance, Manchester City's Etihad Stadium is referred to as the City of Manchester Stadium in European competitions, and Red Bull Salzburg goes simply by FC Salzburg.

As the Gunners continue dealing with the rigors of Champions League football, the matter of what their home is called in the record books may take a backseat to on-field performance. They will hope to secure wins against Lens and Sevilla in the coming months while looking to finish first in their group table.