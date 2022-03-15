“As of today” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Mohamed Salah’s potential La Liga switch amid Liverpool contract standoff

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on the situation of winger Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

The journalist claims that the Liverpool superstar is not planning a move to La Liga and is not desperate to leave this summer either. Romano claims that the 29-year-old could leave Anfield in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer when his contract expires.

The Egyptian is believed to be only focused on Liverpool 'as of today' as the Reds continue to chase a quadraple.

Romano has also shed light on the contract situation of the former Roma star. He claimed that it is now completely in the hands of the Merseyside giants.

There is growing concern among the club's fans across the globe regarding the future of their star forward.

The 29-year-old's contract with the club expires in the summer of 2023. It is understood that talks between the two parties for a new contract have broken down.

The dynamic forward is reported to be demanding a new deal worth £400,000-a-week to commit his future to Anfield. That is exactly double what the Egyptian earns now.

However, the Reds have so far refused to offer him that, as they believe it would shatter the club’s strict wage structure under owners FSG.

The situation puts the Merseyside club in a state of dilemma. They might find it difficult to decide whether to cash in on him this summer or see him depart for nothing in 12 months' time.

Express Sport reported that Spanish giants Barcelona could be looking to test the resolve of the Reds in the summer. However, the Spanish club will be disappointed after Romano's update.

Liverpool losing Salah would be a big blow

Mohamed Salah has been absolutely phenomenal for Liverpool ever since he made his move to Anfield from AS Roma in 2017.

Salah has scored a total of 153 goals in 238 games for Jurgen Klopp's side till date and has 28 goals in 35 outings this season. He is also an incredibly fit athlete who hardly misses a game and always looks hungry on the pitch.

Salah arguably deserves a massive upgrade on his current £200,000 per week deal at Anfield. If he does not get that and eventually leaves, the fans will have every reason to be frustrated with the management.

