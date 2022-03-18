Asking price for 22-year-old Manchester United target revealed - Reports

According to Record, Benfica has placed a £67 million price tag on Manchester United target Darwin Nunez after his goal against Ajax saw the Portuguese side progress to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Nunez is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in European football, with many teams seemingly interested in acquiring the 22-year-old's signature.

United are one of the teams interested in signing the Uruguayan striker as many see him as an ideal replacement for Edinson Cavani, who is expected to leave the club during the summer.

It was reported earlier in the month that the Red Devils have shown interest in him as they have held talks with the player's agency.

In the latest update from Record (via SportsMole), Benfica has now placed a £67 million asking price for the Uruguayan star. The asking price was increased by the Portuguese club following his match-winning goal against Ajax this week.

Benfica is also aware of the interest surrounding the 22-year-old due to his remarkable campaign this season. Manchester United do face stiff competition from Arsenal and Newcastle United from the Premier League.

Barcelona and AC Milan are also monitoring the situation of Nunez.

Manchester United target Darwin Nunez has had a breakout season this campaign

The hype around Nunez seems to be real as the Uruguayan striker has enjoyed a breakout season this campaign for Benfica.

He has been instrumental in the Portuguese club's Champions League campaign as they made it to the final eight of the competition.

In 31 appearances this season across all competitions, Nunez has found the net 24 times. His best performance this season was against Barcelona during the group stages of the Champions League, as he bagged a brace in a 3-0 win over the Blaugrana.

The forward department will be one that Manchester United will be looking to reinforce during the summer transfer window. With Cristiano Ronaldo currently 37, and Cavani set to exit the club, there have been strong suggestions that the Red Devils will be in the market for a young striker.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan certainly fits the bill in that aspect. Manchester United's preferred managerial candidate, Erik ten Hag, witnessed the impact that Nunez could have on a game first hand as his goal eliminated his Ajax side from the competition.

If the Dutch manager does take the job at Old Trafford, he could be interested in bringing the Benfica star to the club.

