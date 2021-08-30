Aston Villa eye late move for Liverpool midfielder - Reports

Aston Villa are reportedly willing to test Liverpool’s resolve by making a £15 million bid for Curtis Jones.

Jones is yet to feature for Liverpool this season, and seems to have fallen below the pecking order.

Although Gini Wijnaldum’s departure has left an open position in the squad, Jürgen Klopp has been impressed by Harvey Elliot’s performances in midfield.

Aston Villa are eyeing a £15m move for Liverpool's Curtis Joneshttps://t.co/fb8uxQWq2S pic.twitter.com/sTkJBRSplT — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 29, 2021

It remains to be seen if Jones will be able to recapture his old form that made Klopp take notice last season.

With Jones not expected to feature any time soon, Aston Villa are lurking around and could make a move as per The Sun.

Dean Smith is quite keen on signing Jones this summer, and it remains to be seen if Liverpool will entertain any bids so late to the transfer deadline.

Although Liverpool have good depth in the midfield department, their midfielders are more injury prone than players in other positions.

While a loan spell would be good for Jones’ development as he needs regular first-team football, Liverpool cannot afford an injury crisis like last season.

The 20-year old made 24 appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League last season, and started 13 of them. He has made good progress since making the senior team and has a contract with the club that runs until 2025.

He remains in Klopp’s long-term plans, and considering how highly Liverpool value him, it’s unlikely a £15 million bid will be accepted.

Curtis Jones - The Youth Years pic.twitter.com/E4ApbS3j6p — 9 (@F9Txrres) June 4, 2021

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has not completely ruled out the possibility of signing another player before deadline day, and it remains to be seen if they will be active.

A loan move to Aston Villa is likely, but it remains to be seen if the Lions will approach Liverpool to sign the midfielder on a temporary deal.

Villa have money to spend after selling Jack Grealish to Manchester City for £100 million, and they are likely to be busy on deadline day.

