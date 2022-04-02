Aston Villa getting ready for another "huge" spending spree - Reports

Aston Villa are preparing themselves for a blockbuster summer transfer window, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Birmingham-based are eyeing another 'huge transfer spree' as per reports as they look to back their manager Steven Gerrard in the summer.

Aston Villa have shown their ambitious side in the last few years. It is understood that owners Naseef Sawiris and Wes Edens are prepared to fund a massive overhaul once again.

Football Insider claims that Steven Gerrard is not completely convinced with the quality of the squad he inherited from his predecessor Dean Smith.

The former Rangers manager is believed to be keen on bringing in new faces to fire the Lions into European contention.

The 41-year-old is set to be presented with a massive warchest of £150 million as well as a license to shatter their transfer record.

Villa owners Edens and Sawiris have already sanctioned £320 million for transfers since the Lions were promoted from the Championship in 2019.

Samuel @SamueIPain



He wants to bring in a defender, and a midfielder. He could possibly sign Coutinho on a permanent deal from Barcelona. #Transfers Steven Gerrard will be backed at Aston Villa. He will have £100m-150m to spend in the transfer window. 🟣 #AVFC He wants to bring in a defender, and a midfielder. He could possibly sign Coutinho on a permanent deal from Barcelona. Steven Gerrard will be backed at Aston Villa. He will have £100m-150m to spend in the transfer window. 🟣 #AVFC He wants to bring in a defender, and a midfielder. He could possibly sign Coutinho on a permanent deal from Barcelona. ✅ #Transfers

However, the Midlands club are yet to reap the rewards of their ambitious spending as most of their big-money captures have flattered to decieve at Villa Park.

To make room for new signings, Gerrard will have to free up space by offloading several players from his squad.

The former Liverpool skipper brought in Philippe Coutinho on a loan-to-buy deal in January. It is likely that the Villans will make the deal permanent following the Brazilian's impressive start to life at the club.

Lucas Digne was also snapped up from Everton in a £25 million deal in January.

At the moment, Emiliano Buendia is the most expensive signing in the club's history, with Villa having splashed £33 million for his services from Norwich City last summer.

There is a big possibility that the figure will be overtaken this summer with Gerrard looking to change the dynamics of his dressing room.

What positions should be Aston Villa's top priority this summer?

Steven Gerrard, since his arrival in mid-season, has certainly improved Aston Villa on the pitch and installed a new belief in his players.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Steven Gerrard says Aston Villa voted for five substitutes and says it will be good for emerging young talent "We're a club that wants to have pathways for our youngsters."Steven Gerrard says Aston Villa voted for five substitutes and says it will be good for emerging young talent "We're a club that wants to have pathways for our youngsters." Steven Gerrard says Aston Villa voted for five substitutes and says it will be good for emerging young talent 🌟 https://t.co/R5tSAcRIQ1

However, there are evidently a number of areas where the 41-year-old could be looking to bolster.

A new central defender, defensive midfielder and center forward could be Gerrard's top priorities for the summer.

Edited by Diptanil Roy