Aston Villa to intensify pursuit of €60m-rated Liverpool and Arsenal transfer target: Reports

According to Fichajes (via caughtoffside.com), Aston Villa are contemplating a January move for Liverpool and Arsenal target Alex Baena. The Spanish youngster plays for Villarreal and has a close relationship with Villa boss Unai Emery from the latter's time as the Yellow Submarines' manager.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have relied heavily on Martin Odegaard for creativity. So, the 22-year-old Baena could turn out to be a valuable addition to the team.

Liverpool, though, made a string of summer signings. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch reinforced the club's midfield pool. Baena could further bolster Jurgen Klopp's team's rank.

Baena has been in full flow for Villarreal this season, scoring four goals and setting up six more in 21 matches. He is contracted with the La Liga club until the end of the 2027-28 season and has a release clause of €60 million.

Aston Villa will have to shell out a significant fee to sign Baena in January. Emery's side have been vying for a top-four place in the Premier League and are currently third with 35 points from 16 games.

Arsenal and Liverpool set to battle for Juventus' Kenan Yildiz

According to TeamTalk, both Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing Juventus star Kenan Yildiz. The prodigy is a versatile player and can play as a midfielder as well as a winger.

He has caught the eye of Mikel Arteta and Klopp, as per the report. Sky Germany has reported that the player has grown frustrated over his lack of game time at Juventus.

Yildiz has made five appearances for the Old Lady this season but Massimiliano Allegri has left him out of the team for the last five matches. Juventus want €40 million to sell Yildiz, as per TeamTalk.

The 18-year-old Turkish international was previously a part of Bayern's youth set-up. He has been with Juventus since 2022, but given his lack of game time, the player is yet to earn Allegri's trust.

Yildiz's current deal with the Bianconerri runs until the end of the 2026-27 season. The teenager is seeking a January move.Where he ends up will be keenly followed by fans.