Aston Villa interested in signing 23-year-old Manchester United man: Reports

Aston Villa have shown keen interest in acquiring the services of 23-year-old goalkeeper Matej Kovar from Manchester United, according to recent reports.

Despite featuring in pre-season matches against Leeds and Lyon, Kovar was notably left out of United's pre-season tour in the United States. The young shot-stopper has been with the Red Devils since 2020 but has yet to make an appearance for the senior team.

During his time with United, Kovar had loan spells with Swindon Town and Burton Albion. Most notably, however, was his stint with Sparta Prague, where he contributed significantly to their title-winning campaign last season with 32 appearances.

Kovar's impressive performances on loan have attracted interest from various suitors, with Sparta Prague reportedly looking to secure his services on loan once again. However, Aston Villa is now entering the picture as a potential destination for the talented goalkeeper, as suggested by Czech newspaper iDNES (via the Daily Mail).

The Red Devils are said to be valuing Kovar at between £6 million and £8.5 million, a price tag that appears to have deterred two Bundesliga clubs from pursuing the deal.

Considering the substantial competition for a spot in Manchester United's first team, the club is contemplating the option of sending Kovar out on loan if potential suitors are reluctant to meet their asking price.

With Aston Villa showing a strong interest in the promising goalkeeper, the situation could lead to an intriguing transfer battle with other European clubs this summer.

It looks unlikely that Kovar will continue his development at Manchester United, but he could embark on another loan spell or find a new home at Villa Park.

Manchester United could make last-minute bid for Harry Kane

Late in this summer's transfer window, there is a possibility that Manchester United could make a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane.

According to a report from the Independent (via TBR Football), United are closely monitoring the ongoing negotiations between Spurs and Bayern Munich.

The German giants are determined to secure Kane's services and are preparing a third offer, aiming to reduce the transfer fee to approximately £90 million. Munich officials reportedly flew to London for the latest round of talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who has already rejected two bids for Kane.

Despite facing setbacks, Bayern remains undeterred and could match Levy's asking price, reportedly set at £100 million or more. However, there is speculation that Levy could even demand a higher fee if Bayern meets the £100 million valuation.

In light of the situation, the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on developments and are ready to act if Tottenham eventually accepts Bayern's bid. They are considering entering a potential bidding war for Kane, who is widely regarded as one of the most prolific and talented strikers in England.