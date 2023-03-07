Aston Villa join race to sign 26-year-old Arsenal target: Reports

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal target Denzel Dumfries in the summer.

The Dutch right-back has been impressive in his spell at Inter Milan since joining them from PSV Eindhoven in 2021. He has contributed seven goals and 12 assists in 75 games for the Nerazzurri.

As per L'Interista, Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Dumfries in the summer. However, as per Calciomercatoweb, they will have to compete with Aston Villa for the defender's signature.

The Villans are looking to make a double swoop for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana and right-back Dumfries. They could make an offer of around €63 million plus add-ons for both players in the summer, with €35 million for the Dutchman.

Aston Villa currently have Mathew Cash as the first-choice right-back but are looking to provide competition for the Poland international.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have deployed Ben White as a right-back this season with Takehiro Tomiyasu playing second fiddle. They perhaps hold an edge over the Villans in the race for Dumfries.

The Gunners can provide the Dutchman with UEFA Champions League football and are also on course to win the Premier League title this season.

Aside from Aston Villa, the north London side could also have to compete with Manchester United and Chelsea for Dumfries' signature.

The Netherlands international has registered two goals and five assists in 30 games for Inter Milan across competitions this season.

Jamie Carragher gives Arsenal credit in Premier League title race

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has lauded the Gunners for dealing well with Gabriel Jesus' injury. The Brazilian striker picked up a knee injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has been out of action since.

Many expected Arsenal to falter in Jesus' absence but they still hold a five-point lead over Manchester City in the title race.

Premier League @premierleague How things look after an entertaining few days

Speaking about the same, Carragher said (via The Express):

"A big thing we should give Arsenal credit for, I think when Jesus got injured they were five points clear of Man City. How long's he been injured? Three months? They're still five points clear. You've got to give them massive credit for that because there were a lot of questions asked. He's about to come back and he was an absolute revelation in those early months."

In Jesus' absence, Eddie Nketiah has been the first-choice striker for manager Mikel Arteta. The Englishman has registered nine goals and two assists in 32 games across competitions.

