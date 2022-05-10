Aston Villa make derisory first offer to sign Philippe Coutinho permanently from Barcelona: Reports

Aston Villa are confident of agreeing to a cut-price deal for on-loan Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, according to reports.
The 29-year-old has enjoyed a successful spell back in English football following his temporary move in January. He has scored four times and provided three assists in 15 appearances.
Villa are keen to sign the Brazilian attacking midfielder up to a permanent deal. The Mail reports that the Midlands club believe they can prize him away from Barcelona for far less than the initially agreed £33 million fee.
Aston Villa are understood to have made an initial offer of £12 million. The Blaugrana are believed to be open to selling Coutinho at £12.9 million.
Barca are keen to get Coutinho's wages off their books, as Forbes have reported that the Catalan giants are currently $1.5 billion in debt. That amount will clearly need to be reduced if the club wishes to improve their squad this summer.
One stumbling block to the deal will be the Brazilian international's salary. The Telegraph reports that Coutinho will have to drastically cut his £480,000 weekly wage if he wishes to make his stay at Villa Park permanent.
Steven Gerrard insists Aston Villa want to keep Barcelona star Coutinho
Following an electric start at the Villans, Coutinho has been quieter in recent weeks. He was left out of the starting lineup during his side's 3-1 victory over Burnley last time out (May 7) in favor of Emi Buendia.
Gerrard, who used to play with the attacking midfielder during their Liverpool days, has made no secret of the fact that he would like to sign the player on a permanent basis. The Villa boss said (as quoted by The Mail):
"We want Philippe Coutinho here for sure. We have five games in 15 days so Phil and Emi will both get enough game time to keep themselves satisfied. As a club, we want to be in a place where games come thick and fast. Phil understood the decision, he has played a lot. There are no egos here."
Coutinho's Barcelona contract expires next summer, with all parties surely looking forward to cutting ties following the player's disastrous transfer in 2018
Villa have all but secured their top-flight status following their victory over Burnley. They are now aiming for their first top 10 Premier League finish since 2011.
The Midlands side host title-chasing Liverpool next (May 10), with former players Gerrard and Coutinho hoping to dent the Reds' quadruple hopes.