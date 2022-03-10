Aston Villa preparing bid to sign midfielder linked with Manchester United: Reports 

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be on the move this summer with Aston Villa targeting the Englishman who has been linked with Manchester United.

The Athletic (via Leeds Live) reports that Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is a huge admirer of the 26-year-old. Gerrard is keen to beat Manchester United to secure the midfielder's signature.

United have long been linked with Phillips following his impressive display at the European Championships last summer. Phillips was a vital player for England as they made it to the final of the tournament. Manchester Evening News reports that the Red Devils and Liverpool are both interested in the player.

The midfielder has enjoyed a fine spell with Leeds since the team was promoted to the English top-flight in 2020. The Premier League outfit, however, risk being relegated to the second-tier of English football this season.

They currently sit in 16th place, just two points ahead of 18th placed Burnley who have a game in hand. Should they be relegated, Phillips will likely be available for a cut-price despite being valued at £60 million by The Mirror earlier in the season.

Phillips has also endured a campaign marred by injuries this season, only managing twelve Premier League appearances thus far. That hasn't stopped Aston Villa from targeting the player who could be set for a huge summer move.

Could Marcelo Bielsa's sacking lead to Kalvin Phillips joining Manchester United or Aston Villa?

Bielsa's dismissal could be a deciding factor in Phillips' future.

Leeds had been undergoing a rocky period under manager Marcelo Bielsa before he was sacked. The Argentine was beloved by the Elland Road faithful but performances this season have led to the club being embroiled in a relegation fight.

Following a diabolical 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last month, Leeds sacked Bielsa and brought in former RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch. Bielsa's sacking could have severe consequences for the Peacocks.

The fondness between Phillips and Bielsa has been evident throughout their time together at the Yorkshire outfit. Phillips took to Instagram to react to his manager's sacking and wrote:

"Thank you Marcelo for everything that you have done for me. You saw in me what I didn't even see in myself. You helped me grow as a player but, most importantly, as a person."

Manchester United and Aston Villa could capitalize on Bielsa's absence to try to lure Phillips away. It will be interesting to see what colors Phillips is wearing next season, especially if Leeds are no longer in the Premier League.

