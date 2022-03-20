Aston Villa 'ready to pay £60million' for Manchester United target - Reports

Aston Villa are preparing an ambitious move for Manchester United target Kalvin Phillips, according to The Daily Mail.

The Leeds United midfielder is in demand right now and has been linked with a host of clubs.

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United are huge admirers of the 26-year-old but a move to Old Trafford is seen as 'impossible' due to their rivalry with Leeds United.

The Daily Mail also reports that both West Ham United and Newcastle United are interested in the services of the midfield dynamo.

The Hammers had a massive £50 million bid turned down for the England international in January, as per talkSPORT.

Aston Villa are currently leading the pack for Phillips' signature, as the Lions are prepared to offer an enormous £60 million fee for his services, as per The Daily Mail.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



"I'm emotional in interviews, I care, I don't like getting beat."



Steven Gerrard gives and honest assessment of Villa's struggles against Arsenal, and clears the air with "I thought certain individuals lacked belief.""I'm emotional in interviews, I care, I don't like getting beat."Steven Gerrard gives and honest assessment of Villa's struggles against Arsenal, and clears the air with @TheDesKelly ... "I thought certain individuals lacked belief.""I'm emotional in interviews, I care, I don't like getting beat."Steven Gerrard gives and honest assessment of Villa's struggles against Arsenal, and clears the air with @TheDesKelly... https://t.co/E1mzOFpHND

Steven Gerrard is desperate to bolster his options in the middle of the park and made a futile attempt to sign Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma in January.

However, the Liverpool legend has switched his focus to his compatriot Kalvin Phillips for the summer.

Phillips has struggled with injuries this campaign and Leeds United have also struggled in his absence as Marcelo Bielsa got the sack due to their poor form.

Phillips has been restricted to just 12 Premier League appearances so far this season due to a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old is contracted at Elland Road until the summer of 2024 but could be on his way out in the summer.

New Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has stated his intentions to keep Phillips, Patrick Bamdord and Raphinha for 'as long as possible', as per The Daily Mail.

However, he will know that keeping either Phillips or Raphinha beyond the summer will be an uphill task, especially if they fail to avoid relegation.

Manchester United and Aston Villa both need midfield reinforcements

Both Manchester United and Aston Villa could do with a player of Kalvin Phillips' caliber in the middle of the park.

Stephen Drennan @babuyagu



What is the expectation here? They were 2 points above Burnley when he came in and facing at a relegation battle. What would 'success' have looked like from that point? SQ @9squeeze Gerrard’s out his depth Gerrard’s out his depth The Premier League table since Gerrard was appointed as manager of Villa.What is the expectation here? They were 2 points above Burnley when he came in and facing at a relegation battle. What would 'success' have looked like from that point? twitter.com/9squeeze/statu… The Premier League table since Gerrard was appointed as manager of Villa.What is the expectation here? They were 2 points above Burnley when he came in and facing at a relegation battle. What would 'success' have looked like from that point? twitter.com/9squeeze/statu… https://t.co/VPyEGh8cLf

The Red Devils have been lacking both quality and depth in midfield for quite some time and things could get worse with Paul Pogba set to depart with his contract expiring this summer.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are still in the process of finding their feet under new manager Steven Gerrard and could do with more quality in midfield.

Edited by Diptanil Roy