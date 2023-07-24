Aston Villa set to battle Manchester United in race to sign 26-year-old star: Reports

Premier League club Aston Villa are set to battle Manchester United for the signature of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this summer, as per Viola News.

Amrabat, 26, has emerged as one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe this season. The Moroccan, who is keen on a move away from Fiorentina, is reportedly valued at around €30 million by the Serie A side.

The combative holding-midfielder had an impressive 2022-23 campaign, making 49 appearances for the club across competitions.

Amrabat was also a standout performer for his national team, Morocco, during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He played a key role in helping the north African side reach the semi-finals of the prestigious competition.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, a couple of clubs have already added Amrabat to their transfer wishlist. Manchester United, who are keen on strengthening their midfield ahead of next season, have been consistently linked with the 26-year-old.

Amrabat is believed to be a key transfer target for Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag, who previously worked with the Moroccan international during his time at FC Utrecht.

However, Manchester United are expected to face stiff competition from Aston Villa for the player's signature. Unai Emery's team is keen on bringing Amrabat to Villa Park this summer.

Villa have already signed the likes of Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and most-recently Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen. The addition of Amrabat could further boost their chances of improving on last season's seventh-placed finish in the league.

"It is a big achievement in my career": Bruno Fernandes on being named Manchester United captain

Bruno Fernandes led United for the first time as the club's official captain during his side's 2-0 preseason victory over Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Fernandes took over the armband from Harry Maguire, who was removed from the post by head coach Ten Hag. While Fernandes has previously worn the armband for the United, he will enter the 2023-24 season as the official club captain for the first time.

Speaking about his new role after United's against the Gunners, where he scored United's first goal of the night, Fernandes expressed his excitement about being entrusted with the responsibility. He said (via Sky Sports):

"There was a feeling I would like it to be me but I didn't hear. The manager wanted to tell the team together. It is really good to be captain of Manchester United, it is a big achievement in my career but now there is a lot of work to do."

The Portuguese midfielder added:

"The manager chose me because of what I was doing last season and the way he worked with me. He liked the way I work, my discipline, everything I give, my passion, everything I give, so I don't see why I should change."