Aston Villa set to stun Barcelona and sign Xavi's top target in January: Reports

Aston Villa are keen on Villarreal attacker Alex Baena and could trump Barcelona to acquire the player's services.

As per reports from AS, Barca will have to wait until at least next June before they are financially stable to make a move for Baena.

However, Aston Villa seem to have the upper hand in this one. Manager Unai Emery has worked with Alex Baena at Villarreal before, while sporting director Monchi believes a deal can be struck with the Spanish club between £30-35 million.

This could put a dent in Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona's plans as they have been eyeing up the attacker since the start of the summer window.

Twenty-two-year-old Alex Baena came through the ranks at Villarreal's youth academy, before making his first-team debut in 2020. Since then, he has made 79 appearances for the club across competitions, bagging 15 goals and 16 assists along the way. Baena has one goal and four assists in 10 games so far this season.

With injury concerns threatening to derail Barcelona's season, it is understandable why they were keen on signing Baena. However, past financial mismanagement is finally likely to catch up with the Catalans, which could give Aston Villa a free run at one of their top targets.

It remains to be seen whether the player moves or stays put.

Joao Felix hints at wishes of extending Barcelona stay

Joao Felix joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid on a loan deal towards the end of this year's summer transfer window.

Having been linked with moves away to the Saudi Pro League and the Premier League, the Portuguese international eventually chose Barca, albeit on loan.

Speaking to AS (via Fabrizio Romano), Felix said:

"As you can see, I am happy where I am - at Barcelona.

"I feel good, confident... And I feel I am going through a good time."

While Joao Felix could have made a quick buck for himself in the SPL, his agent Jorge Mendes believed a loan to Barca would help increase his overall market value. This, in turn, would benefit Atleti should they decide to part ways with the attacker next summer.

In eight games across competitions this season, Felix has bagged three goals and three assists as he continues to enjoy life with the Catalans.

Whether or not he gets his wish of extending his stay remains to be seen.