Aston Villa and Wolves stars among midfield options considered by Manchester United - Reports

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn and Wolves star Ruben Neves have emerged as potential transfer targets for Manchester United. The Red Devils are prioritizing a top-quality midfield signing this summer.

According to the Telegraph, Manchester United will appoint Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag as their new permanent manager this summer. The club have been in negotiations with the Dutch tactician over the last couple of weeks, and are believed to be close to reaching an agreement with the 52-year-old.

The Premier League giants are likely to provide Ten Hag with the funds required to rebuild the squad. United are expected to strengthen their midfield, as it has been one of their biggest weaknesses in recent years.

Furthermore, the club are preparing for the departure of French midfielder Paul Pogba. The 29-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club.

Reports suggested Manchester United were keen to sign West Ham star Declan Rice and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. West Ham are believed to be demanding a fee in the region of £100 million for Rice, whilst Phillips is expected to reject United's advances due to his loyalty towards Leeds.

The Red Devils could therefore switch their focus to Aston Villa's John McGinn and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

John McGinn has been in impressive form for the Villains over the last couple of seasons. He has scored three goals in 17 Premier League appearances for Steven Gerard's side during the 2021-22 campaign. His work-rate, tenacity, discipline, and eye for goal make him the ideal transfer target for Manchester United.

Ruben Neves, on the other hand, has developed into one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League during his time with Wolves. The 25-year-old has amassed over 200 appearances for the club. His passing, creativity, vision, and ability to score spectacular goals make him the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba.

Manchester United are likely to spend big on a striker this summer

Manchester United are likely to drop their interest in Declan Rice and switch their focus to cheaper alternatives like Ruben Neves and John McGinn to save the funds required to sign a striker.

Ralf Rangnick's side are preparing themselves for the potential departures of Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard this summer. Both their contracts expire at the end of the season. Cristiano Ronaldo, too, could reportedly attempt to leave the club if they fail to finish in the top four.

Reports suggest the Red Devils are exploring the possibility of signing Tottenham star Harry Kane. The 29-year-old has scored 243 goals in 378 appearances for the north London club. He has won the Premier League Golden Boot award three times.

The Tottenham star has, however, made no secret of his desire to join a club that will give him the opportunity to win trophies. Manchester United are going through a transition phase, and could take time to win silverware. Kane could therefore reject the advances of the Red Devils.

The club could then attempt to sign RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku as per the Manchester Evening News. The Frenchman has scored 27 goals in 40 appearances for the Bundesliga club this season.

