Aubameyang set to undergo Barcelona medical as Arsenal exit inches closer - Reports

Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly set to undergo a medical prior to his move to Barcelona, according to journalist Adria Albets.

Aubameyang was recently frozen out by manager Mikel Arteta on disciplinary grounds. He has not played for the club since early December.

The 32-year-old forward is on the lookout for a new club to resurrect his club career. According to reports, Aubameyang is already in the city of Barcelona to complete his loan move to the Catalan giants.

According to the aforementioned source, the move seems to be on the verge of completion. However, the source also states that the finances of the deal have still not been resolved by both parties involved.

Adrià Albets @AdriaAlbets Aubameyang pasará la revisión médica con el Barça esta tarde a las 17h. Si la supera y el club resuelve las diferencias económicas, el delantero jugará en el Camp Nou. @QueThiJugues Aubameyang pasará la revisión médica con el Barça esta tarde a las 17h. Si la supera y el club resuelve las diferencias económicas, el delantero jugará en el Camp Nou. @ellarguero ‼️ Aubameyang pasará la revisión médica con el Barça esta tarde a las 17h. Si la supera y el club resuelve las diferencias económicas, el delantero jugará en el Camp Nou. @ellarguero @QueThiJugues

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Blaugrana were keen to include winger Ousmane Dembele as part of the Aubameyang deal. However, the Frenchman is not keen on a move to Arsenal on deadline day.

There are still various hurdles before the Catalan outfit can conclude the move for the 32-year-old forward. Due to Barcelona's recent financial troubles, Aubameyang will have to take a massive pay cut to move to the Nou Camp.

Xavi Hernandez's side are keen on adding a new attacking player before the deadline passes. They recently lost Sergio Aguero, who was forced to retire from football after suffering from cardiac arrhythmia. The attacking options at the club are Luuk de Jong and Martin Braithwaite, who both have uncertain futures at the Nou Camp.

Aubameyang had a successful stint at Arsenal prior to his exile from the first-team recently. The 32-year-old forward scored 92 goals and provided 21 assists in 163 games for the Gunners across all competitions.

Both Arsenal and Barcelona failed to sign Alvaro Morata

Both Barcelona and Arsenal were linked with a move for Juventus forward Alvaro Morata in the January transfer window. However, the striker has decided to stay at the Allianz Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Arsenal could have wanted Morata to replace the outgoing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Barcelona, on the other hand, were linked with a move for the Spaniard even before showing interest in Aubameyang.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus



Allegri wants him to stay and play alongside Dusan Vlahović. Álvaro se queda. Álvaro Morata has decided to stay at Juventus until the end of the season. No Arsenal, no Tottenham, no Barça move on #DeadlineDay Allegri wants him to stay and play alongside Dusan Vlahović. Álvaro se queda. Álvaro Morata has decided to stay at Juventus until the end of the season. No Arsenal, no Tottenham, no Barça move on #DeadlineDay. 🇪🇸 #JuventusAllegri wants him to stay and play alongside Dusan Vlahović. Álvaro se queda. https://t.co/L5M5L6UYdI

Also Read Article Continues below

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is keen to partner Morata alongside new €81 million recruit Dusan Vlahovic. Juventus are currently aiming to crack the Serie A top four following a poor start to the 2021-22 season. The Old Lady are currently a point behind fourth-placed Atalanta.

Edited by Aditya Singh