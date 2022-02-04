Backroom staff at Arsenal want Mikel Arteta to sign Premier League forward - Reports

As per various reports from England, Arsenal are keen on services from Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

It is understood that Mikel Arteta and his backroom staff are huge admirers of the 24-year-old. The Gunners could launch a summer move for the England international.

Calvert-Lewin has reportedly been on the shortlist for the Gunners for a while now but a move could not materialize this season.

It is believed both Arteta and Edu are huge admirers of the former Sheffield United star. Several influential voices in the Gunners' recruitment team are also strongly pushing for a deal for the Everton striker.

Arsenal have offloaded a host of players during January without sanctioning any major arrivals. They are said to be planning for the biggest spending spree in their history in the summer.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Arsenal are set for a huge £180 MILLION revamp this summer including moves for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alexander Isak and Ruben Neves Arsenal are set for a huge £180 MILLION revamp this summer including moves for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alexander Isak and Ruben Neves https://t.co/feh8OhtevM

Arteta could be handed a budget of more than £180 million for new signings by the Gunners' owner Stan Kroenke as the Spaniard looks to bolster his squad.

Apart from Calvert-Lewin, Alexander Isak and Ruben Neves have also been touted as potential targets for the Gunners. Arsenal were strongly linked with a move for Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic in January but the 22-year-old made his move to Juventus.

Lille star Jonathan David has been another forward linked with a move to the Emirates.

Should Arsenal pursue a move for Calvert-Lewin?

Arsenal might have a situation up front in the summer with contracts for both their centre-forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah expiring in June.

Neither of the two has done much to warrant a new deal and it is imperative that Mikel Arteta bolsters his forward line.

The Gunners terminated the contract of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and the Gabon international moved to Barcelona on a free transfer.

Calvert-Lewin checks most of the boxes for being the ideal signing up front for the Gunners.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Barcelona have officially signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal, with the striker joining on a three-and-a-half-year deal ✍️ BREAKING: Barcelona have officially signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal, with the striker joining on a three-and-a-half-year deal ✍️

He is just 24 years old and is already a proven goalscorer in the Premier League.

The England international has seen his current season hampered by injuries but still has three goals from six games.

The 24-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 5 assists last season in 39 games across all competitions for an Everton side that lacked consistency.

Also Read Article Continues below

With quality players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe at Arsenal, the Englishman is likely to score a lot more in London.

Edited by Diptanil Roy