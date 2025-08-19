Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal sets himself 3 challenges to become Ballon d'Or winner: Reports

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is determined to win the Ballon d'Or award. As per Mundo Deportivo, he has set three goals for himself to achieve this dream.

The 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on September 22, with the voting closing on August 25. Yamal is one of the favorites to win the coveted award this year. His Barcelona teammate Raphinha and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars like Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi are among the other contenders.

Amidst this, Yamal has set himself three straightforward goals to help him win the award. As per the aforementioned report, the Spaniard wants to score more goals, take more free kicks, and also take penalties. The 18-year-old wants to become a leader at Barcelona, having inherited the iconic No. 10 jersey this summer.

In June this year, Spain defeated France in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals. After the game, Yamal was asked about the 2025 Ballon d'Or competition against Dembele, and he answered (via Sport Bible):

“I always tell my mother that I try to give my best. The best thing is to speak on the field. That's what motivates me to play football; that's what makes me get up in the morning. Dembele is a great player, but we're in the final.”

Spain, however, lost on penalties against Portugal in the final.

Marcus Rashford on Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or chances

Marcus Rashford, who has joined Barcelona from Manchester United on loan this summer, believes Lamine Yamal will win the coveted prize. He said that even if he doesn't win it this year, he will certainly win it soon enough.

Sharing his thoughts on the Spaniard, Rashford said (via Tribuna.com):

“Lamine is an 18-year-old kid. As a person, he is always cheerful, laughing and joking with others. But as a footballer, he is a top talent. The most amazing thing is how mature he is for his age – the way he thinks and plays. He is far ahead of his years."

"Yes, of course, he can win the Ballon d'Or. If he doesn’t win it this year, he will in the future. I’m sure he can win the Ballon d'Or."

Yamal scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists in 55 games across competitions for Barcelona last season. He helped them win LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de España.

