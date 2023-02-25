Barcelona add 28-year-old Liverpool star to list of targets as they plot interesting summer transfer: Reports

Barcelona have added Liverpool star Naby Keita to their list of summer transfer targets, as per Spanish outlet Diario SPORT (h/t BarcaUniversal).

The list contains superstar names such as Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante.

Keita has now entered the list given his contract situation at Anfield. All of the aforementioned names could leave their respective clubs as free agents this summer.

The Guinea international is yet to pen fresh terms and it remains to be seen if the Reds will table a new contract offer given the player's inconsistency. He hasn't started more than 14 league games since his debut season at the club.

Given that Liverpool paid a fee of around £52 million to sign him from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018, these numbers are highly disappointing. Injuries at crucial points in his career have limited the impact Keita has had on Merseyside.

He has started just twice in the league this campaign and it is evident that he has lost the trust of manager Jurgen Klopp. Nevertheless, Barcelona could get themselves a very talented midfielder for nothing in transfer fees this summer.

On his day, the former RB Salzburg midfielder is a silky dribbler capable of weaving his way through opponents' midfield and creating chances for his teammates. If the 28-year-old stays fit, he could reignite his career with the Blaugrana.

Barcelona could lose Sergio Busquets as a free agent at the end of the season. The Spain icon is yet to renew his contract despite the club being open to an extension.

Apart from 'Busi', manager Xavi Hernandez currently has Gavi, Pedri, Pablo Torre, Franck Kessie and Frenkie de Jong at his disposal in central midfield.

Liverpool superstar linked with Barcelona transfer - reports

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been linked with a surprise switch to Barcelona, as per Forbes.

"They should buy someone to really compete to take his place right now." [ Jose Enrique on Salah: “He looks like another player completely, you just renewed his contract, you gave him one of the biggest salaries in the Premier League, and he’s another player."They should buy someone to really compete to take his place right now." [ @talkSPORT Jose Enrique on Salah: “He looks like another player completely, you just renewed his contract, you gave him one of the biggest salaries in the Premier League, and he’s another player."They should buy someone to really compete to take his place right now." [@talkSPORT] https://t.co/L1Jh0obOoZ

The Egypt international was valued at £60 million by the Reds before he signed a new three-year contract at Anfield last summer. Salah is one of the Reds' greatest players of the modern era.

He has managed a tally of 175 goals and 72 assists in 288 games across competitions for Liverpool. However, the 30-year-old has seemingly been on the decline in the past few months.

If the Reds want to rake in a handsome fee, it would be wise to offload him in the next transfer window before his valuation plummets. Barcelona apparently want him in their team to form a front three of Robert Lewandowski, Salah and Ousmane Dembele.

