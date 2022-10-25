Barcelona in advanced talks to sign Premier League midfielder for €50 million in January - Reports

La Liga giants Barcelona are currently in advanced talks to sign Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sport has claimed.

The Blaugrana considerably strengthened their squad in the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, and Raphinha, amongst others. It is believed that Xavi still sees room for improvement, especially in the middle of the park, where Sergio Busquets plays.

Wolves’ €50 million-rated midfielder Neves has emerged as a solid option for Barcelona, with his agent Jorge Mendes personally leading the negotiations. It is believed that Mendes will be able to facilitate the transfer in January itself.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport The signing of Ruben Neves is not a problem for Barcelona economically. However, the sporting staff have doubts about his profile. The signing of Ruben Neves is not a problem for Barcelona economically. However, the sporting staff have doubts about his profile.— @sport https://t.co/BKbHd1jTbD

According to the report, Mendes, who is serving as the facilitator, has sway over the transfer dealings at Wolverhampton. He is supposedly waiting for Barca president Joan Laporta to green-light the move.

It has been claimed that Neves’ transfer will not take a toll on Barca’s finances, as they will not need to meet Wolverhampton’s €50 million asking price for the player right away. They could sign the player on a six-month loan with an obligatory purchase clause at the end of the season.

Despite Barca’s advanced position, the deal is not yet done, as doubts remain over the player’s technical and physical profile. Xavi wishes Busquets’ successor to be a dynamic player with excellent physical attributes and a commendable work rate. This is why Aurelien Tchouameni was seen as an option, but Real Madrid’s blockbuster €80 million bid in the summer forced Barca to drop their pursuit of the player.

Martin Zubimendi was another player Xavi admired, but he, too, has become an infeasible option after signing a contract extension with Real Sociedad.

Neves has featured in 12 games for Wolverhampton this season across competitions, scoring twice. His current deal runs until June 2024.

Ruben Neves calls Barcelona “one of the biggest clubs in the world” amid links

In a recent interview, Ruben Neves addressed the rumors linking him to a move to Barcelona. The Portuguese midfielder hinted that a deal might already be in the works, but vouched to remain committed to Wolves as long as he wore their jersey.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🎙️ Rúben Neves: “Who wouldn't want to play for Barcelona? If you ask in general, all players want to play for Barça, one of the best clubs in the world. It's a privilege for me to be linked to this team.”



(Source: @MundoDeportivo) 🎙️ Rúben Neves: “Who wouldn't want to play for Barcelona? If you ask in general, all players want to play for Barça, one of the best clubs in the world. It's a privilege for me to be linked to this team.”(Source: @MundoDeportivo) https://t.co/Q118zBTCwI

Neves told Canal 11 (via Goal):

“Who wouldn’t want to try Barcelona? I think it’s a common question for all players. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. Of course, it’s always a privilege for me to be associated with clubs of this calibre.

“I'm going to do my job here [at Wolves] and I'm sure I have people working with me. I trust these people a lot for these situations. I have to focus as much as I can on Wolves. Making a good time here, things will come naturally.”

Poll : 0 votes