Barcelona have agreement with 23-year-old and could include Memphis Depay or Sergino Dest to complete transfer - Reports

Barcelona are studying the possibility of including Memphis Depay or Sergino Dest in a potential deal for Sevilla's Jules Kounde, Spanish journalist Gerard Romero (via Reshad Rahman) has claimed.

As per Romero, the Catalans already have an agreement in place with the 23-year-old centre-back.

The Blaugrana endured a disappointing campaign in the 2021-22 season. Not only did they finish trophyless, but they also failed to give Spanish champions Real Madrid a run for their money, finishing 13 points behind them in the standings.

They are eager to improve upon their performances in Xavi's first full season with the club, for which reinforcements are necessary.

Barcelona have already unveiled Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen as new players, and, as per Gerard Romero, Kounde could also end up joining them this summer.

According to his report, the Catalans have already agreed personal terms with the French centre-back and are currently working out the remaining kinks of a potential deal with Sevilla.

Barcelona and Sevilla are supposedly studying the option of including either Depay or Dest in the deal, presumably to decrease the transfer fee. Their astronomical wages, however, are a problem for Sevilla.

As per Capology, Memphis Depay, whose contract expires in June 2023, earns €200,385 per week. Sergio Dest, on the other hand, is on a €115,385-per-week contract. Dest's contract runs out in June 2025.

Sergino Dest could redeem himself at Barcelona

Barcelona splurged €21 million to bring Sergino Dest from Ajax in the summer of 2020. The 21-year-old has had a hard time settling in at Camp Nou, with him often looking clueless about his role on the pitch.

However, with some guidance under Xavi, the former Ajax fullback could come good for the Catalonian outfit.

With Dani Alves gone, Dest could get more game time down the right channel in the 2022-23 season. He already has plenty of pace and can cross the ball rather well, which could help Barca when they want to take a more direct approach.

So far, Dest has taken part in 72 games for the 26-time Spanish champions, recording three goals and four assists. We expect to see plenty more from him in the 2022-23 campaign.

