Barcelona ask Memphis Depay and 7 other players to leave the club this summer - Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly informed eight players that they are free to leave the club this summer. Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Martin Braithwaite, Memphis Depay, Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza, and Riqui Puig are all on the transfer list and could exit Camp Nou.

According to a report in Diario SPORT, Xavi has made some tough decisions and is also being forced to make some sacrifices to help the club. Barcelona are still in a financial mess, and if Javier Tebas is to be believed, they need to sell players before signing anyone.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona @JoanLaportaFCB on Javier Tebas: "I ask that he abstain from making comments about possible signings by Barça." 🔊 @JoanLaportaFCB on Javier Tebas: "I ask that he abstain from making comments about possible signings by Barça." https://t.co/mjv44UAopq

Since joining Barcelona, Neto has been a backup to Marc-André ter Stegen but has never managed to challenge him. Even when the German's form dipped, the Brazilian keeper could not force his way into the starting XI.

Samuel Umtiti has been on the transfer list for some time and was also on the verge of being released. He has been fighting for his place at the club, but it looks like he has lost his battle.

Clement Lenglet has not been impressive of late and is one of the players the club are keen on selling this summer. The Frenchman could easily attract interest as he can still deliver in the top flight.

The controversial signing of Martin Braithwaite was one of the talking points of Josep Bartomeu's time as the club president. He has done decently well in matches, but with the possible signing of Robert Lewandowski, his time at the club is coming to an end.

Who else could leave Barcelona this summer?

Memphis Depay is another player whose time on the pitch will be significantly reduced if Lewandowski arrives. Aubameyang is already ahead of him in the pecking order, and the Dutchman could be forced to leave.

Sergino Dest was linked with a move away in January, with Chelsea reportedly interested. As per the SPORT report, the Blues are still keen, and Stamford Bridge could be his next destination.

Oscar Mingueza and Riqui Puig graduated from La Masia, and there was a lot of hope on their shoulders. However, they too have been put on the transfer list and could be on their way out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far