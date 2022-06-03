Barcelona ask players who have not signed new contracts to reduce their salary by 50% - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly set to ask all their players who have not signed new deals to take a massive pay cut. The Catalan side are yet to solve their financial crisis and still require assistance from the players.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the players have been asked to take up to a 50% pay cut with their new deals.

tariq panja @tariqpanja Broken record time again. A lot of this can be traced to Barcelona’s populist leaders trading the future for instant gratification. But, also to the hyper inflation created by state clubs. They have forced wages and fees to unsustainable levels by their very presence in market Broken record time again. A lot of this can be traced to Barcelona’s populist leaders trading the future for instant gratification. But, also to the hyper inflation created by state clubs. They have forced wages and fees to unsustainable levels by their very presence in market

The request is for all players who did not sign a new contract recently, ie, all players excluding Ansu Fati, Pedri, Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, and Jordi Alba. Sergi Roberto is penning a new deal, which already includes a massive pay cut.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has already warned Barcelona that they will not be allowed to sign new players unless they fix the financial mess. He hinted at the club being forced to sell either Frenkie de Jong or Pedri to raise funds before making moves in the market.

Barcelona president hits back at Javier Tebas

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was not pleased with the words of Tebas and has hit back. He claimed the La Liga president had a 'sick obsession' with the Catalan side and told Barca TV:

"I believe his comments are improper of the league president. Instead of looking for harmony and understanding, he always looks for conflict and confrontation. He has a sick obsession to see how he can harm Barca and its values, but we Catalans already know him."

He added:

"He says that Messi has not stayed at Barça but he has been the lead actor regarding not staying because of his excess of zeal. The rest of the leagues have been more flexible [with respect to fair play] and have been able to keep their most relevant players."

El Chiringuito TV @elchiringuitotv



⚔️La guerra entre Barça y LaLiga no cesa.



#JUGONES 🤬LAPORTA ESTALLA CONTRA TEBAS⚔️La guerra entre Barça y LaLiga no cesa. 🤬LAPORTA ESTALLA CONTRA TEBAS⚔️La guerra entre Barça y LaLiga no cesa.#JUGONES https://t.co/98JOh2dSka

Laporta went on to claim that the best player in the world left the league because of Tebas and said:

"Just as when Cristiano Ronaldo, [Pep] Guardiola, or [Jose] Mourinho left, we knew that one day this would happen. We've been lucky to have had the two best footballers in the world in the two best teams in the world, and La Liga has been able to take advantage of that and be at the forefront worldwide."

"Perhaps Messi's departure is more painful because I personally consider him the best in the history, and he didn't deserve to go like this, not just from Barca but from La Liga."

The Mundo Deportivo report also claims that Barcelona have agreed to a deal with Franck Kessié of AC Milan and Andreas Christensen of Chelsea - both of whom are set to become free agents this month. Robert Lewandowski, Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are the other targets the club are pursuing.

