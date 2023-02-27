Barcelona attacker with €200m release clause linked with shock move to Premier League club - Reports

Premier League club Nottingham Forest are considering a surprise move for Barcelona attacker Abde Ezzalzouli, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

The Blaugrana snapped up Ezzalzouli from Hercules CF for around €2 million in August 2021. The winger has since gone on to make 12 senior appearances for the club, scoring a goal in the process.

Impressed with the youngster's abilities, Barcelona handed him a new four-year contract last summer. The club also inserted a release clause of a whopping €200 million into the agreement

To aid his development further, the Catalans sent him out on loan to fellow La Liga club Osasuna. The Pamplona outfit, who secured his services until the end of the season, do not have the option to make the move permanent.

However, there are no certainties that Ezzalzouli's long-term future remains at Camp Nou. According to the aforementioned source, his performances for Osasuna have turned heads in England.

Several clubs in the Premier League are said to be keeping tabs on the Morocco international. Among the most interested parties is Nottingham Forest if the report is to be believed.

Matteo Moretto @MatteMoretto



En junio habrá una reunión con el Barcelona para decidir qué camino tomar.



Al jugador le gustaría quedarse en el Barça.



En



relevo.com/futbol/premier… El Nottingham Forest quiere a Abde.En junio habrá una reunión con el Barcelona para decidir qué camino tomar.Al jugador le gustaría quedarse en el Barça.En @relevo El Nottingham Forest quiere a Abde. En junio habrá una reunión con el Barcelona para decidir qué camino tomar. Al jugador le gustaría quedarse en el Barça. En @relevo. relevo.com/futbol/premier…

Ezzalzouli has found the back of the net twice in 19 games for Osasuna, while providing as many assists. He is said to be determined to help the club go as far as possible in the Copa del Rey.

The Navarre-based club have made their way into the semi-finals of the competition. They are scheduled to face Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the tie on Wednesday, March 2.

Ezzalzouli wants to stay at Barcelona despite Premier League interest

Ezzalzouli is expected to sit down for talks with Barcelona at the end of the season. The club will then make a decision regarding his future, as per the aforementioned source.

With the clubs in the Premier League interested in the 21-year-old, the Catalans are expected to field enticing offers for him. The player, though, reportedly prefers to stay at Camp Nou.

Ezzalzouli is seemingly confident that he has a future with the La Liga giants. A final decision will be made in the summer.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan will not be allowed to play for Osasuna if they end up facing Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. He is not eligible to play against his parent club as per his loan agreement.

The Blaugrana are set to face arch-rivals Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the tournament. The first leg of the tie will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, March 2.

Poll : 0 votes