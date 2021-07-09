Barcelona attacker attracting interest from two Premier League sides - Reports

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, including Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City, according to Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness).

Martin Braithwaite was signed by Barcelona from Leganes as an emergency backup in early 2020 due to a long-term injury sustained by winger Ousmane Dembele.

However, due to Barcelona's bleak financial situation, the Catalan giants have put various fringe players up for sale, including Braithwaite. His recent good form at Euro 2020 with semi-finalists Denmark has attracted a host of mid-table Premier League sides. The 30-year-old forward scored Denmark's fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Wales in the Round of 16.

Newly-promoted Norwich City are likely to use Martin Braithwaite as a possible backup to Teemu Pukki. Brighton, on the other hand, are a team that are criticized for not finishing the chances they create under Graham Potter. Therefore, a clinical striker who has played for Barcelona will be an attractive prospect.

David Moyes' West Ham United are also keeping tabs on Martin Braithwaite, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Barcelona would be willing to let Braithwaite leave for the right price. Transfermarkt currently values the Danish international at just £8.1 million, which is another reason why Premier League clubs are interested in making a bid for him.

Barcelona have already strengthened their attack for next season

Barcelona have already strengthened their frontline for next season by signing Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay on free transfers earlier in the transfer window.

Apart from signing two attacking players, Barcelona are also keen on signing Italy's Euro 2020 star Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli to add to their attacking prowess. This is due to Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele's uncertain futures at the Nou Camp.

Martin Braithwaite hasn't settled at Barcelona. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

This indicates that it could be the end of the road for Martin Braithwaite at Barcelona. The Catalan giants are already looking to offload some of their fringe players in order to balance the books, including the likes of Neto, Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic.

Martin Braithwaite hasn't had the best of times at Barcelona. The Danish international has netted just 8 goals in 53 appearances for the Blaugrana in all competitions.

