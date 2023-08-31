Barcelona attacker could follow Ansu Fati to exit door, showdown talks planned with Xavi - Report

Ez Abde could reportedly leave Barcelona this summer if he isn't in Xavi Hernandez's plans.

According to Gabriel Sans of Mundo Deportivo (h/t @ManagingBarca), Abde is set to hold showdown talks with Xavi on Thursday (31 August) to determine his future at the club. It could mean another significant departure in attack for Barca, with Ansu Fati on his way out of Spotify Camp Nou as well.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fati will travel to England to seal a season-long loan move to Brighton & Hove Albion, which will not have a buy-option clause. The 20-year-old Spanish winger has struggled for playing time and has played just 47 minutes across competitions this term.

Abde is in the same boat. He has played just 66 minutes of La Liga football this season and was an unused substitute in his team's 4-3 win over Villarreal on 27 August.

The 21-year-old Morocco international, who joined Barcelona from Hercules in 2021, was allowed to join Osasuna on a loan last summer. The move greatly benefited the winger as he mustered regular playing time, managing four goals and two assists in 34 games across competitions.

Abde's contract at Spotify Camp Nou does not expire before June 2026. So far, he has played 14 times for Barca in his career, scoring once. It remains to be seen which teams will be interested in signing him if he were to decide he wants an exit.

According to SPORT (h/t The Hard Tackle), Liverpool have shortlisted Abde as a target if Mohamed Salah, who has been linked with the Saudi Pro League, leaves this summer.

Xavi Hernandez full of praise for rising Barcelona star

Lamine Yamal has rapidly overtaken Ansu Fati and Ez Abde in Xavi Hernandez's pecking order at Barcelona.

The 16-year-old has started in Barca's last two league games and was particularly impressive against Villarreal, where he laid out two assists. After the game, Xavi Hernandez praised the Spaniard and said, via BarcaTV+ (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"Lamine is a starter because we can see he makes the difference for us. He’s smart and makes good decisions. Of course he surprises me, like he does to everyone else. His best quality is his decision making, it’s almost always correct."

Lamal plays at a level beyond his age. He is seen as one of the players who can go on to become an untouchable part of the Catalan giants' starting XI.

If Abde and/or Fati leave this summer, Lamal's role in Barcelona's squad will undoubtedly be enhanced further. Apart from the three young wingers, Xavi has Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres to choose from in attack.

Vitor Roque, meanwhile, will join the Blaugrana outfit in January.