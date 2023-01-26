Barcelona attacker in line for wage hike due to his sublime performances this season: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in offering star forward Ousmane Dembele a salary hike due to his fine outings this season.

Dembele, 25, has established himself as a regular starter for the Blaugrana over the past couple of campaigns. Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for €140 million in 2017, he has helped his side lift six trophies, including two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey crowns.

An ambidextrous forward blessed with pace and dribbling, the 35-cap France ace has been a standout star in the Catalan giants' ongoing La Liga title push. So far, he has scored eight goals and laid out seven assists in 27 appearances across all competitions this season.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are keen to meet with Dembele's representatives to negotiate a contract extension. Although the Stade Rennais academy graduate penned a one-year deal last summer, he is expected to be offered a wage hike to reflect his recent performances.

However, it is still unknown whether the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will decide to sit down to discuss improved terms with the Blaugrana.

Dembele, who has a contract until June 2026 at Camp Nou, has forced high-priced summer signing Raphinha to be content with a rotational role this season. On the other hand, both Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati have also failed to displace him from their team's starting lineup.

Overall, Dembele has scored 40 goals and contributed 41 assists in 177 matches across all competitions for the 26-time La Liga champions.

Dembele is next expected to be in action for Barcelona against Girona in a La Liga encounter at the Estadi Montilivi on Saturday (January 28).

Barcelona prepared to dish out €80 million to sign 22-year-old Serie A striker: Reports

According to TuttoSport, Barcelona are ready to splash out a whopping €80 million to snap up Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the future. However, the La Liga club are believed to face competition from Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea.

Vlahovic, 22, has established himself as one of the best strikers in Serie A in the last two campaigns. After scoring 49 times in 108 matches for Fiorentina, he sealed a transfer to Juventus for around €81 million last January. However, the 19-cap Serbia international has been reported to depart following the Bianconeri's 15-point deduction this season.

Overall, Vlahovic has registered 16 goals and four assists in 36 games across all competitions for the Massimiliano Allegri-coached outfit.

